you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Mar 12, 2020 04:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Yes Bank: RBI may claw back ESOPs, bonuses for top management

It is to be seen if the call would be given after the RBI’s Board of Financial Supervision meeting in March-end

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
YES Bank, courtesy: ANI
 
 
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is reportedly looking at clawing back employee stock options (ESOPs) and bonuses issued to “top management” of troubled private lender Yes Bank. The aim is to shake out and find their role i f information about the trouble was suppressed deliberately or under pressure, the Business Standard reported.

The first step would apparently be sifting through those categorised as the top management at Yes Bank, an anomaly in private banks and saw sharp shifts over the years. The bank’s top management presently includes over 100 people in roles of presidents, senior presidents, group presidents etc.

The development sends strong signals that the regulator will keep keen eyes on pay-outs to the top management of private banks and that FY20 books would be “under intense scrutiny” and is a wake-up call to whistleblowers, the paper added.

This would be the first case of the RBI’s November 4, 2019 guidelines on the compensation of the banks' whole-time directors, chief executive officers and control staff. It is to be seen if the call would be given after the RBI’s Board of Financial Supervision meeting in March-end.

The November circular modified a circular issued on January 13, 2012; and stated that stipulations would set in from April 1, 2020, while prior slip-ups would be subject to clawbacks or malus. The circular does not specify that these measures would also apply to MDs and CEOs.

If invoked, the clawback would be as impactful as the Banking Regulation (BR) Act’s Section 35A – which empowers the RBI “to examine on oath any director or other officer (or employee) of the banking company in relation to its business”. This particular provision has never been invoked.

First Published on Mar 12, 2020 03:59 pm

