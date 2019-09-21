App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Sep 21, 2019 03:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

Yes Bank promoter entities sell 2.75% stake

The release of shares took place between September 18 to 20, 2019, the filing said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Promoter group companies of Yes Bank along with co-founder Rana Kapoor have sold a combined 2.75 percent stake in the lender through the open market.

Yes Capital (India) Pvt Ltd, Morgan Credits Pvt Ltd and Rana Kapoor have sold a combined 2.75 percent in Yes Bank through open market process, Morgan Credits said in a regulatory filing on September 21.

The combined entities held 9.64 percent holding in the bank which now stands at 6.89 percent.

Close

The release of shares took place between September 18 to 20, 2019, the filing said.

The stake sale comes in the wake of news reports that Kapoor and the promoter group companies are looking to exit Yes Bank.

Sources said digital payments major Paytm is in discussions to buy stake in Yes Bank from Kapoor.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 21, 2019 03:10 pm

tags #Companies #India #Yes Bank

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.