Yes Bank plans to set up asset reconstruction company, invites EoI for partnership

Private lender, Yes Bank plans to set up its own asset reconstruction company (ARC) and has invited Expression of Interest (EoI) from potential investors to set up the new company. Ernst & Young has been appointed as the process advisor to the bank for the project.

In a newspaper advertisement, the bank said it invites applications from investors with strong financial capability and possessing substantial experience in the distressed asset space. "The prospective investor will be the lead partner/sponsor for the ARC, the bank said, adding the bank will be the other significant partner.

In the past too, Yes Bank had indicated that it will not participate in the newly proposed national asset reconstruction company (NACL) or the 'bad bank' as it believes the bank will be able to recover more than this route.

In its advertisement, Yes Bank said the prospective partner must satisfy the minimum eligibility criteria. This include a minimum assets under management or funds deployed of $5 billion globally in the immediately preceding completed financial year.

This apart, the investor should have demonstrated ability to commit funds for deployment in Indian assets of approximately $0.5 billion, the bank said. Also, the potential partner should have demonstrated global experience in dealing in distressed asset space and track record of turn around of non-performing loans, the advertisement said.

Also, the proposed investor should meet the 'fit and proper' criteria of the the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the bank said. The bank has given time till 31 August, 2021 for interested parties to submit EoIs. Early this year, Yes Bank top officials had indicated that a clutch of foreign investors have shown interest to participate in the ARC business.

A senior analyst said the idea behind floating an ARC could be to clean up the pile of bad assets on Yes Bank’s books.

“They do have a lot of bad assets in the book. The idea could be to clean up the book. Such an institution could also have the blessings of SBI and other promoters,” said Jyoti Roy, analyst at Angel Broking. “But I haven’t seen too much of bad assets being off loaded to ARCs of late, probably due to the pricing issue. We have to wait and watch to see how this plan is shaping up,” said Roy.

On 23 July, Yes Bank reported an over four-fold jump in net profit at Rs 207 crore for the quarter ended June 2021. The bank said this was its highest net profit since December 2018. It had posted a net profit of Rs 45 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Total income during Q1 FY22, however, was down at Rs 5,581.84 crore as against Rs 6,106.74 crore in Q1 FY21, Yes Bank said in a regulatory filing. Compared sequentially, it was higher from Rs 4,805.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2021.

On the asset quality front, the bank pared its bad loans proportion with gross non-performing assets (NPAs) falling to 15.60 percent of the gross advances as of June 30, 2021, from 17.30 percent in the year-ago period.

Net NPAs, however, moved up to 5.78 percent from 4.96 percent. Provisions for bad loans and contingencies came down to Rs 644.43 crore in the reported quarter from Rs 1,086.61 crore earlier.