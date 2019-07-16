App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jul 16, 2019 12:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Yes Bank may infuse fresh capital soon, 4 PE players part of consortium

Four private equity investors are reportedly part of the deal, two of whom are US-based and the other two domestic.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Yes Bank’s bid for fresh capital infusion via the equity investor route may soon materialise, The Economic Times reports. Sources told the newspaper that a US-based private equity investor made an offer to acquire a $850 million stake in the bank, the term sheet offer for which was made over the weekend.

Four private equity investors are reportedly part of the deal, two of whom are US-based and the other two domestic. The consortium is being led by one of the US-based equity investors, who may pick a 10 percent stake in the bank, while the other three investors may take another 10 percent, sources told the paper.

The announcement might come after the bank’s June quarter earnings, due on July 17, are released. As the private sector lender hopes to clean up its loan book and focus on growth, it is looking to raise $1-1.2 billion, as reported by BloombergQuint. However, to avoid excess equity dilution for its existing shareholders, it might do so in two rounds, the BQ article quotes sources as saying.

Close

The first round is likely to see a capital raise through private equity investors while a qualified institutional placement (QIP) might be the route taken for round two. With the completion of the fundraising exercise, the bank may be able to redirect its focus on growth even as it is in its current capital conservation mode.

related news

Shares of Yes Bank have underperformed benchmark indices by a massive margin this year, having lost a staggering 67 percent since April. Following the announcement of the bank’s March quarter results earlier this year, where it reported a loss of Rs 1,506 crore, analysts downgraded the counter.
First Published on Jul 16, 2019 12:56 pm

tags #Business #Private equity investors #qualified institutional placement (QIP) #stocks #YES Bank Limited

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.