Yes Bank may have flouted securities law in tiff with UBS: Report

Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is examining a Yes Bank email directing UBS Group AG's Indian arm to drop a report on the lender for potential violation of securities laws, reports Mint quoting people familiar with the development.

A May 21 UBS research report on eight Indian banks for its clients claimed that Yes Bank had the highest credit exposure to the troubled power sector. After this, Yes Bank approached the Swiss firm to drop coverage of the bank.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify claims made in the report.

A top regulatory official told Mint since Yes Bank is merely a regulated entity it does not have the power to direct UBS to “drop coverage” just because it feels UBS reports are prejudiced or biased. The bank can also not warn or threaten a Sebi-regulated intermediary (UBS) with fiduciary duties towards investors or shareholders of the bank.

Threatening “action” if UBS failed to make corrections to its report within the deadline stipulated by Yes Bank, the bank was in potential breach of the securities law, according to the second of the three people cited above.

Yes Bank reportedly alleged the firm and its equity analysts were biased, motivated and unrealistic in their research. The private lender also allegedly threatened UBS with legal action unless the Swiss firm corrected the report according to data and a deadline chosen by the lender.

Asked about the issue, a Yes Bank spokesperson told Mint the lender “has been engaging with the UBS management team in connection with their recent research report dated 21 May 2018.” The spokesperson claimed the report contained gross inaccuracies in computations and inferences without any prior discussions with the bank’s management.

UBS has subsequently modified their inaccuracies by issuing an erratum, but only partially, the spokesperson said.

In response of bank’s mail, the Swiss firm asked Yes Bank to settle the matter bilaterally without involving any regulator or law firm, said the report, sources said. However, Yes Bank is now preparing to file a complaint against UBS with SEBI.