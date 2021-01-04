MARKET NEWS

Yes Bank loans grow by 1.3% in December quarter on QoQ basis

Gross retail disbursements in the quarter stood at Rs 7,563 crore, up 109 percent compared with Rs 3,764 crore in the September quarter.

January 04, 2021 / 01:40 PM IST
Private sector lender Yes Bank said on January 4 its total loans grew by 1.3 percent in the December quarter to Rs1,69,050 crore from Rs 1,66,923 crore in the September quarter.

Gross retail disbursements in the quarter stood at Rs 7,563 crore, up 109 per cent compared with Rs 3,764 crore in the September quarter, Yes Bank said in a quarterly update to exchanges.

Deposits, over a quarter-on-quarter basis grew by 7.7 per cent to Rs 1,46,233 crore from Rs 1,35,815 crore in the year ago quarter. Further, certificate of deposits (CDs) grew by 1.9 per cent to Rs 7,395 crore from Rs 7,259 crore in the preceding quarter.

Cheaper CASA (current, savings account) deposits grew by 12.6 per cent to Rs 37,973 crore from Rs 33713 crore over the quarter while the proportion of total CASA deposits to total deposits grew to 27.4 per cent in the December quarter from Rs26.2 per cent in the previous quarter.

Credit to deposit ratio in the December quarter stood at 115.6 per cent as compared with 122.9 per cent in the previous quarter. Liquidity coverage ratio, a key financial indicator, stood at 115.5 per cent compared with 107.3 per cent in the previous quarter.

Yes Bank was rescued by a clutch of financial institutions in March 2020 after the bank plunged into a crisis following financial failure. The rescue was led by State Bank of India as per a reconstruction scheme formulated by the Reserve Bank of India in consultation with the government.
first published: Jan 4, 2021 01:40 pm

