you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jul 04, 2019 08:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Yes Bank invokes 9.5% pledged promoter stake of Eveready Industries

The invocation was due to the default/breach of terms of credit facilities sanctioned by the bank to McLeod Russel India, a group company of the BM Khaitan Group.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Yes Bank has invoked 9.5 percent of pledged promoter shares of battery maker Eveready Industries India, following a loan default, the bank said in an exchange notification.

The bank acquired 6,880,149 shares constituting 9.47 percent of the post-issue paid-up share capital of Eveready, a part of the BM Khaitan Group, at a nominal value of Rs 5 per share.

Eveready has a product portfolio comprising of batteries, flashlights and lighting products having a consolidated turnover of Rs. 1,541.86 crore in FY19 and Rs 1,494.99 crore in FY18.

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jul 4, 2019 08:38 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Eveready Industries #Yes Bank

