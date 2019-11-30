App
Last Updated : Nov 30, 2019 06:29 PM IST

Yes Bank invokes 65 lakh pledged shares of Rinfra

These shares, representing 2.57 percent of the share capital of Reliance Infra, were held by one of the company's promoters Reliance Project Ventures and Management Ltd.

Private sector lender Yes Bank has invoked 65 lakh pledged shares of Reliance Infrastructure's promoter between November 25 to 28, the company has said in a BSE filing.

With this, the holding of Reliance Project Ventures and Management Ltd in Reliance Infra has come down from 30.05 percent to 27.58 percent, as per the filing.

Other promoters, including Anil Ambani, hold 6.98 percent in RInfra.

First Published on Nov 30, 2019 04:45 pm

