you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Mar 14, 2020 08:38 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Yes Bank: Govt notifies reconstruction scheme on March 14

Prashant Kumar appointed as CEO & MD of Yes Bank

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The government has notified the reconstruction scheme for Yes Bank, cleared by the Union Cabinet on March 13.

It has appointed Prashant Kumar as CEO & MD of Yes Bank. Kumar is the former CFO and Deputy MD of State Bank of India (SBI) and was appointed administrator to the troubled lender by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Former Non-Executive Chairman of Punjab National Bank Sunil Mehta is appointed as Non- Executive Chairman. Mahesh Krishnamurthy and Atul Bheda are Non-Executive Directors.

Further, the notification states "the investor bank shall nominate two officers as Directors in addition new board."

The nitty-gritties

The notification also clarified that "all existing contracts, agreements, etc., will continue as before the reconstruction scheme. The deposits and liabilities, liabilities and obligations of creditors will also continue as before."

"All employees to continue to be employees of the reconstructed bank on the same terms and conditions for a minimum of a year," it stated, adding that the board of directors may discontinue services of key managerial personnel "as deemed necessary".

"Moratorium on the bank to be lifted on the third working day at 18.00 hours (6 pm) from date of commencement of the scheme," it stated.

This is in line with what Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had stated on March 13 in regards to the moratorium on Yes Bank.

The notification has to this effect stated: "The order of moratorium on the reconstructed bank issued by the Government of India in the Ministry of Finance, Department of Financial Services dated March 5, 2020, shall cease to have an effect."

(More to follow...)

First Published on Mar 14, 2020 08:28 am

tags #Business #comapnies #government #Nirmala Sitharaman #notification #RBI #reconstruction plan #SBI #Scheme #Yes Bank

