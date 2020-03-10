App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Mar 10, 2020 11:27 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Yes Bank enables inward IMPS/NEFT services

This means people can now use other bank accounts to send payments to Yes Bank accounts through IMPS/NEFT.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Yes Bank has enabled inward IMPS/NEFT services. This means people can now use other bank accounts to send payments to Yes Bank accounts through IMPS/NEFT.

The private lender has informed via its official Twitter account that people can now make payments towards Yes Bank credit card dues and loan obligations.

Yes Bank presently has a withdrawal cap of Rs 50,000. However, the withdrawal cap on Yes Bank's depositors is likely to be withdrawn as early as March 15, Prashant Kumar - the administrator appointed by Reserve Bank of India - earlier told CNBC-TV18.

Close

He has also confirmed that there is no question of a merger with State Bank of India (SBI) which is leading the rescue of the troubled lender,

related news

“The target is to make all banking services available at the earliest,” Prashant Kumar told CNBC-TV18. Kumar, a former deputy managing director at SBI, said he is confident of things stabilising at Yes Bank by April 3, adding that the RBI-imposed moratorium may even end by the end of this week.

April 3 is when the RBI-imposed moratorium is scheduled to end.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 10, 2020 11:14 am

tags #Yes Bank

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.