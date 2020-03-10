Yes Bank enables inward IMPS/NEFT services

Yes Bank has enabled inward IMPS/NEFT services. This means people can now use other bank accounts to send payments to Yes Bank accounts through IMPS/NEFT.



Inward IMPS/NEFT services have now been enabled. You can make payments towards YES BANK Credit Card dues and loan obligations from other bank accounts. Thank you for your co-operation.@RBI @FinMinIndia

The private lender has informed via its official Twitter account that people can now make payments towards Yes Bank credit card dues and loan obligations.

Yes Bank presently has a withdrawal cap of Rs 50,000. However, the withdrawal cap on Yes Bank's depositors is likely to be withdrawn as early as March 15, Prashant Kumar - the administrator appointed by Reserve Bank of India - earlier told CNBC-TV18.

He has also confirmed that there is no question of a merger with State Bank of India (SBI) which is leading the rescue of the troubled lender,

“The target is to make all banking services available at the earliest,” Prashant Kumar told CNBC-TV18. Kumar, a former deputy managing director at SBI, said he is confident of things stabilising at Yes Bank by April 3, adding that the RBI-imposed moratorium may even end by the end of this week.

April 3 is when the RBI-imposed moratorium is scheduled to end.