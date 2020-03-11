App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Mar 11, 2020 01:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Yes Bank crisis | Zerodha migrating to HDFC, to pause e-Mandate transactions

Zerodha has asked asked its users to manually transfer funds until e-Mandate transactions are reactivated

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Discount broker Zerodha is migrating to HDFC Bank as its sponsor due to Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) restrictions on Yes Bank, its present sponsor.

e-Mandate transactions allow financial service companies to deduct specified amounts from a user’s bank account. This is especially beneficial for systematic investment plans (SIPs) where a certain amount is supposed to be invested at regular intervals.

Now, Zerodha has paused e-Mandate transactions for the next couple of weeks.

Close

“During this transition period, Zerodha users will continue to receive reminder SMSs and emails to fund your account manually on the scheduled date as the auto-debit feature of the mandates won't be operational,” the company informed its users via an email.

It asked its users to manually transfer funds until e-Mandate transactions are reactivated.

Founded in 2010, Zerodha is an Indian financial service company known for its discount pricing model.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 11, 2020 01:53 pm

tags #Zerodha

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.