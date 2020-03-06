Yes Bank crisis: SEBI in a spot of bother as AMC sponsor bites the dust

This is the first time in the history of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) that a sponsor of an asset management company (AMC) has gone bust.

Yes Bank is the sponsor of Yes Asset Management.

On one hand, when the Securities and Exchange Bond Fund has been tightening nuts of mutual fund schemes, on the other hand, 43-player mutual fund industry has faced a bank going bust that owns a fund house.

Yes Asset Management was incorporated on April 21, 2017, as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Yes Bank. The company manages assets worth Rs 395 crore as on Dec 31, 2019.

The fund house had received SEBI approval to launch mutual fund operations in June 2018.

In May 2019, the fund houses launched its maiden schemes, Yes Ultra Short Term Fund, followed by Yes Overnight Fund in August 2019, and the latest launch was Yes Liquid Fund in Jan 2020.

On March 5, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) imposed a month-long moratorium on YES Bank. It has restricted the withdrawals that customers can make from their YES Bank accounts to Rs 50,000 until April 3, 2020.

The moratorium comes after Rana Kapoor-promoted bank failed to raise capital to address potential loan losses and in the wake of deteriorating financials of the bank.

Till the RBI figures out a restructuring plan (the State Bank of India said in an exchange filing on March 5 that its board is exploring an investment in the Bank), depositors of the bank will face some difficulties in accessing their funds.

For the next month, YES Bank will be led by the RBI-appointed administrator Prashant Kumar, former CFO of State Bank of India.

WHAT NEXT?

Going by SEBI MF Regulations, the founder of a mutual fund, called sponsor with a minimum 40 percent stake, undergoes ‘Fit and Proper Due Diligence’ by SEBI that includes a track record of financial soundness.

With the Yes Bank board being superseded by RBI, it remains to be seen what steps SEBI initiates on the continuing Fit and Proper criteria for Yes Bank as a sponsor to Yes Asset Management.

"It is a rare regulatory scenario for SEBI where doubt is cast over an existing sponsor of a mutual fund, in more cases schemes face issues, not the sponsor, said an ex SEBI Officer who worked in the MF department. SEBI may likely consider revisiting its MF license examination to Yes Bank in light of the latest development," said a SEBI official.