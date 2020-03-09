Yes Bank crisis: Depositors' interest top priority, says SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar

When RBI imposed a moratorium on Yes Bank, it led to widespread panic in the financial ecosystem. But when it became public that State Bank of India (SBI) has emerged as the white knight of the troubled private lender, it assuaged the concerns of investors as well as depositors.

In an interview with CNN-News18, Rajnish Kumar, Chairman, SBI, explained how his bank is preparing the ground for Yes Bank's turnaround and the hurdles ahead.

Edited excerpts:

Q: How is the hunt for investors (for Yes Bank) going? Is SBI's presence giving investors confidence?

A: There's a very good response and all the ends are being tied...We will tell RBI soon that these are the people who are willing to invest along with us. RBI has to decide who will be the other co-investor.

Q: As part of the scheme, Yes Bank won't be merged with SBI. Will you be open for any eventuality where Yes Bank is merged with other bank?

A: We have not given a thought to it. There were efforts last year (of private bank acquiring it). The size of Yes Bank is fairly large. Except for HDFC Bank, it is very difficult for any other bank to acquire it.

SBI won't have any hesitation if any bank wants to acquire Yes Bank on the basis of RBI guidelines. SBI will always ensure that the bank is stable and depositors feel their money is safe...

Q: You once said that Uday Kotak is best suited to acquire Yes Bank. Is it right that Kotak Mahindra Bank bank did not acquire Yes Bank due to high-level of NPAs?

A: That was a light-hearted remark of mine to Uday Kotak in a panel discussion. Don't take that remark too seriously.

Q: What is the expected timeline SBI has set to revive Yes Bank?

A: We are working on recapitalisation now. We will notify RBI with our required investment with co investors. When moratorium is lifted and new management takes over, they will further evaluate situation.

Q: How is SBI planning to go about in resusciating Yes Bank ?

A: A bank which has more than 1,100 branches, there will always be a control premium. There are various considerations on whch these things are decided.

Q: When the regulator has decided to write down 81 bond holders worth nearly 10,000 cr, why is it writing down the equity capital? Does it look ethically wrong?

A: I can't comment because it is in tte regulatory domain. The depositors need not worry. The board and managemeny will work towards resolving the issue.

Q: Why did you restrict SBI's ownership to just 49 percent?

A: We don't want 51% stake or want it to be a subsidary. Our intention is to give confidence to depositors. A credible name like SBI supporting Yes Bank is the need of the hour.

Q: What is the estimated level of NPAs? Rumours doing rounds peg it at more than Rs 50,000 cr?

A: Yes Bank is announcing its results on 14th March.

Q: Is SBI roping in investors who are willing to acquire more than 5 percent stake in Yes Bank?

It is not in our hands. We will give the list to RBI and they will then decide.