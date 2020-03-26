App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Mar 26, 2020 08:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Yes Bank board approves fundraising of up to Rs 5,000 crore

The private lender also informed the exchanges that Administrator Prashant Kumar will now be taking charge as MD & CEO.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Yes Bank on March 26 said it will be increasing its fundraising size by up to Rs 5,000 crore.

Yes Bank had earlier raised Rs 10,000 crore from SBI and other banks and financial institutions through sale of equity under its reconstruction plan approved by the government and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The private lender informed the exchanges that it will raise the additional amount through shares, ADRs, GDRs or convertible bonds and it will be done in one or more tranches.

Close

Also Read: What the Yes Bank rescue plan actually means

related news

The bank resumed normal operations on March 18 after a moratorium imposed by RBI was lifted.

The bank also informed the exchanges that Prashant Kumar will now be taking charge as MD & CEO.

The new Yes Bank board comprises Kumar, Sunil Mehta as Non-Executive Chairman, Mahesh Krishnamurti as Non-Executive Director, Atul Bheda as Non-Executive Director, R Gandhi and Ananth Narayan Gopalakrishnan as Additional Directors appointed by RBI, Partha Pratim Sengupta and Swaminathan Janakiraman as Directors nominated by SBI.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 26, 2020 07:56 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Yes Bank

most popular

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.