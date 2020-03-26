Yes Bank board approves fundraising of up to Rs 5,000 crore

Yes Bank on March 26 said it will be increasing its fundraising size by up to Rs 5,000 crore.

Yes Bank had earlier raised Rs 10,000 crore from SBI and other banks and financial institutions through sale of equity under its reconstruction plan approved by the government and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The private lender informed the exchanges that it will raise the additional amount through shares, ADRs, GDRs or convertible bonds and it will be done in one or more tranches.

The bank resumed normal operations on March 18 after a moratorium imposed by RBI was lifted.

The bank also informed the exchanges that Prashant Kumar will now be taking charge as MD & CEO.

The new Yes Bank board comprises Kumar, Sunil Mehta as Non-Executive Chairman, Mahesh Krishnamurti as Non-Executive Director, Atul Bheda as Non-Executive Director, R Gandhi and Ananth Narayan Gopalakrishnan as Additional Directors appointed by RBI, Partha Pratim Sengupta and Swaminathan Janakiraman as Directors nominated by SBI.