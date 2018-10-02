Yes Bank -- avoid temptation, wait for RBI roadmap before investing

The stock of Yes Bank has been hammered since the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) curtailed the term of its current promoter- CEO, Rana Kapoor. The damage control exercise has started with vigour and the management in a recent communication highlighted the roadmap of the “'Search & Selection Committee” within the bank to find Kapoor’s succession within the stipulated time period.

The management is portraying business as usual. In an exchange filing, it has detailed the robust business growth in the quarter gone by. The bank reported 41 percent growth in deposits year-on-year (YoY), 65 percent growth in advances and pristine asset quality at 1.35 percent of advances.

But are the investors convinced?

The communication appears to have left investors with more questions than answers.

The work seems pretty cut out for the Search Committee with the mandate going to an executive search firm for identifying an external candidate by the second week of October. The selected external candidate’s name is likely to be finalised by November end and sent to the RBI for approval by early December. The management sounded positive about finding a successor by the end of January 2019. The suggested names are likely to be a combination of internal and external candidates.

The bank expects growth to come down optically in the second half of FY19 on a high base of last year. It is cognizant of its capital constraint and the challenges to its credit rating in case of failure to raise equity by the end of the current fiscal.

The management is open to the idea of selling down assets to bring down the requirement of capital but would nevertheless like to be a part of the exciting growth journey that lies ahead of most private banks. The outlook and strategy of the new CEO will definitely have a bearing on growth from FY20 and beyond.

The prevailing tightness in the money market could impact margins as the bank runs a high credit-to-deposit ratio and the entire international business (from the IBU unit) is funded by borrowings.

On the critical monitorable of RBI’s risk assessment report, the management highlighted that although they are unaware of the outcome of this report, they do not expect a big mishap as per their own assessment of their portfolio.

While corporate governance concerns perhaps lie at the heart of the non-extension of CEO’s term, the management couldn’t explicitly address the mitigating steps except for reassuring investors that in next couple of years the asset quality divergence would be close to nothing. In fact, Yes Bank’s management has maintained its 50-70 basis points guidance on credit costs in FY19, after factoring in probable divergence and the provision on account of its exposure to IL&Fs group companies, although it didn’t explicitly quantify the same.

In the coming months, all eyes will be on the transition of leadership and any rejection of an internal candidate in the board or as CEO will be seen with suspicion by the market as it could be a pointer to a strategic departure. Although markets would attempt to double-guess RBI’s mind on Rana Kapoor’s succession and the noise pertaining to asset quality, the several objections raised by co-founder shareholder Madhu Kapur will have a bearing on the stock.

While the stock correction makes the valuation prima facie enticing, it may be a road full of uncertainty going ahead with volatility in stock prices continuing. Risk-averse investors should await a clear roadmap that is likely to be laid down by RBI in the coming months before turning buyers.