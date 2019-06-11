App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2019 11:48 AM IST | Source: PTI

Yasho Industries adds 2,500 tonne/yr capacity in Gujarat plant

The company achieved robust growth of 35% year-on-year in revenues during the last fiscal at Rs 343.41 crore.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

Yasho Industries, which is into specialty chemicals, on June 11 said it has completed Rs 40 crore expansion plan to increase manufacturing capacities by 2,500 tonnes per annum at its facility in Gujarat.

Yasho Industries is a leading manufacturer of aroma, antioxidants, rubber chemicals, specialty chemicals and lube additives. It is a BSE SME listed company and launched its initial public offer in March 2018, to raise Rs 29 crore.

The company said in a statement that it has completed "planned expansion of Rs 40 crore to its rubber chemicals & lube addictive manufacturing capacities."

Close

Post-expansion, the total capacity stands at 8,000 tonnes, it added.

"After raising the money from the IPO, we have successfully completed our expansion program at our existing site in Vapi, Gujarat. We are very positive about the growing demand for our products, due to existing industrial & trade conditions in China," said Parag Jhaveri, MD of Yasho Industries.

The company achieved robust growth of 35 percent year-on-year in revenues during the last fiscal at Rs 343.41 crore. Its net profit grew by 49 per cent to nearly Rs 12 crore.

"We already have significant presence in international markets like Europe, USA, Asia, Middle East, Latin America, Africa, Australia etc. With the additional capacities on stream we are poised to continue our growth trajectory and expanding our footprint in India and internationally," he said.
First Published on Jun 11, 2019 11:36 am

tags #Business #Companies #India #Yasho Industries

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.