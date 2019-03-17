App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Mar 17, 2019 11:02 AM IST | Source: PTI

Yamaha eyes 10% market share in Indian two-wheeler segment in 5 years

Yamaha, which currently has an annual production capacity of 1.7 million units, is looking at 2.5 million units by around 2023.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

With an eye on garnering 10 percent of two-wheeler market in India in the next five years, Japan's Yamaha has started studying plans to add additional capacities here, according to a top company official.

Yamaha, which currently has an annual production capacity of 1.7 million units, is looking at 2.5 million units by around 2023.

"Our aim is to have a total of 10 percent market share across the two-wheelers segment in India in the next five years, up from the current 4 percent," Yamaha Motor India group of companies Chairman Motofumi Shitara told PTI in an interview.

In the premium sports motorcycle segment, the company already has 10 percent market share in India, he added.

related news

In the April-February period of the ongoing fiscal, the company sold 7,32,006 units in the domestic market, up 0.7 percent from the year-ago period.

The Indian two-wheeler market stood at 1,97,40,727 units during the period.

When asked about the company's future production plans, Shitara said Yamaha would need additional capacities in order to meet its mid-term target. "For the next two years we will have enough capacity but beyond that we will need extra capacity," he said.

When asked if the company would set up a fresh plant or expand existing facilities, he said, "we have not decided on that. We've started studying on what can be done," Shitara added.

Yamaha currently has two plants, one at Greater Noida in the National Capital Region and one in Chennai.

Bullish on India, he said the rising income keeping pace with the country's economic development makes this an attractive market for the future.

He, however, said both in motorcycle and scooter segment Yamaha would play in the premium, fun to drive segment and avoid the mass commuter category.

Asked if Yamaha has plans for entering electric two-wheeler segment in India, he said, it would depend on how the supporting infrastructure for such vehicles develop in India, although the company is already working at global level on electric two-wheelers to be sold worldwide.

"Even if we enter the electric two-wheeler segment in India it will not be in the mass segment. We will ensure Yamaha ideology of fun to drive in our electric two-wheelers as well," Shitara said.

 
First Published on Mar 17, 2019 10:52 am

tags #Business #Companies #India #Yamaha

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Shashi Tharoor Trolled for Misspelling Ahmedabad, Calling it 'North In ...

Dates for Golden Globe Awards 2020 Announced, Deets Inside

Once a Victory Weapon in 'Secular' Bengal, the Sword of Caste Now Hang ...

Deepa Dasmunsi Not Joining BJP But Wishes to Contest From Raiganj, Say ...

Will Truth Triumph in Rafale Review Case? The Faceoff Between RTI Act ...

Organic Farming Brings UK Born to Puducherry

Congress Turns 'Munna Bhai' This Poll Season, But Isn't Ready to Spare ...

AAP Names Balbir Singh Jakhar as its Candidate From West Delhi Lok Sab ...

Movie Ticketing Apps Not Allowed to Charge 'Internet Handling Fee' fro ...

General elections 2019: Politicisation of the military has seldom yiel ...

FAA's close ties to Boeing questioned after 2 deadly crashes

Political necessity for Congress and AAP to join hands in Delhi

China announces plans to stabilise growth amid trade war with US

Bridge collapse: 2 civic engineers suspended, inquiry ordered

Markets this week: IndusInd Bank top gainer, Tech Mahindra top loser

Wall Street edges higher at open on US-China trade hopes

Facebook shares drop as executives quit, Christchurch live-stream shoo ...

US oil retreats from 2019 high on soaring production

Five Indians among 50 killed in terror attack at New Zealand’s Chris ...

No water for a clean Ganga: River's reduced flow and declining health ...

Love Death + Robots review: Netflix animated series is LSD-laced gourm ...

The Weight of a Petal: In its latest edition, Marg magazine chronicles ...

NDA announces Bihar seat-sharing pact: BJP, JD(U) to contest 17 Lok Sa ...

ISL 2018-19: Carles Cuadrat's Bengaluru FC aim to make big statement w ...

New Zealand police shuts Dunedin airport after reports of ‘suspiciou ...

Air India requests 'inactive' crew to join work immediately; airline h ...

Apple funded study shows critical role of wearables in detecting heart ...

Ghar More Pardesiya from Kalank: Song featuring Alia Bhatt to be out o ...

Mia Khalifa is off the market, is engaged to bf Robert Sandberg

Aamir Khan is thinking of retirement and we should all be concerned

BJP President Amit Shah to unveil the second poster of PM Narendra Mod ...

Shweta Bachchan's birthday: Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan get ...

Dear Comrade teaser: Vijay Devarakonda's film is all about fighting fo ...

Happy Birthday Saina Nehwal: The badminton star will have a good year ...

Say what! Nick Jonas' friends tried to flirt with Parineeti Chopra at ...

Varun Dhawan shocked at the airport as female fan tries hard for his a ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.