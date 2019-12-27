App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Dec 27, 2019 11:16 AM IST | Source: PTI

WR earns Rs 40.03 crore from its first AC local train

The first AC local, fitted with indigenous three- phase propulsion system of Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, arrived here in May 2017, and after several safety trials, it was pressed into service on December 25, 2017.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

India's first broad-gauge air conditioned (AC) local train completed two years on track on December 25, earning the Western Railway at least Rs 40.03 crore, an official release stated here on Friday, December 27.

On an average, approximately 18,000 commuters travel by the AC local everyday, with at least 1,500 in each service, the WR's statement said.

"In the last two years, as many as 8,43,343 tickets were sold for the train, of which 6,62,565 were single-journey tickets and 1,80,778 were season tickets," the release stated.

related news

The WR currently operates 12 AC services, of which eight fast services ply between Churchgate and Virar and three between Churchgate and Borivali, apart from a slow service from Mahalaxmi to Borivali.

The 12-coach AC local has state-of-the-art security features including automatic door closing, talk backand fire-fighting systems in every coach.

Till now, the city has received four AC locals, three for WR and one for the Central Railway.

At present, two locals are being plied for regular services, while the third one will be operational from early next year, a railway official said.

The CR received it's first AC local early this month and it will be plied after some mandatory safety trials, he added.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 27, 2019 10:39 am

tags #Business #Companies #Current Affairs #India

