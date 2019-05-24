WOTS UP | A bitter pill for patients; an automaker's China problem

A 'BANK'ABLE DEAL?

A clutch of corporates with NBFC arms are keen on smaller, stressed banks hoping to play savior and in the process lay their hands on a lucrative banking license.

Many smaller banks lack distribution network but are sitting on a license. On the other hand, NBFCs have a good distribution network, but lack access to cheap funds, which is critical to survival in today’s market.

But corporates know the biggest challenge for them is a strict regulator, which is currently scrutinising one such application. Bankers say the outcome of this case will either set a precedent for deal structuring and open the floodgates for ambitious corporates or pour water on their hopes. So the 'fit and proper' thing to do would be to wait and watch for the regulator's take!

PILL-FERAGE

This young pharmaceutical company, founded by an aggressive salesman-entrepreneur, is now giving its larger peers a run for their money. The company isn’t known for its manufacturing prowess or product innovation. It sells age-old drugs but it knows how to persuade doctors to recommend its medicines.

The company, which went public a few years ago, is also very focused on what it does. It only sells pills for treating chronic diseases like diabetes and hypertension, ailments that require regular consumption of medicines.

Rivals gripe that when medical representatives of this company knock the door of a doctor’s clinic, it is like Christmas for the doctors. Gifts offered include ACs, washing machines, holiday packages or even travel expenses for conferences. Sometimes, even a sales cut is negotiated.

The company proudly claims that each of its MR generates half-a-crore of business per year. Its larger rivals, which have also at various points in time, pursued aggressive or dubious sales practices, have lately cut down on them given their reputation.

Unsurprisingly, this company was once charged by the government for bribing doctors. But the matter was hushed up.

NO LUXURY CARS PLEASE, WE’RE GOVERNMENT

A financial regulatory body has taken exception to one of its officials driving to work in a top-of-the-line luxury car. This official’s peers were unhappy at the luxury car sticking out like a sore thumb among their humble sedans and hatchbacks.

Taking cognizance of the multiple complaints, an internal memo has been circulated asking employees to not drive ‘flashy cars’ to the office premises since they work in a government body. The owner of the luxury car still drives down to work in that car, but ensures that it is parked outside office premises.

A ‘FUND’AMENTAL CRUNCH

Once a stock market darling, this beleaguered bank is now getting the cold shoulder from investors after a brutal phase of provisioning for bad loans. The new leadership is keen to get back the bank's mojo and is considering either a QIP or a PE fund raise.

A little birdie tells us that the private equity route needs a fresh approval from shareholders, which is a time consuming process and may delay the fund raising plans.

On the other hand, the bank's stock price has halved since the last QIP and bankers say drumming up response from institutional investors may be an uphill task. The bank is not in a tearing hurry but it’s a tough call indeed for the new head honcho.

CHINESE WHISPERS

It is not unusual for car companies to put their products on display at swanky airports. At the IGI in Delhi, one of world’s largest carmakers headquartered in China had displayed a model of an upcoming car to be launched in India. However, the markings on the vehicle were in Mandarin.

The company, which is desperately trying to hide its Chinese lineage --it made no mention of it at a recent SUV launch -- removed the markings hurriedly.

Grapevine has it that at least half a dozen Chinese companies are to decide on whether or not to enter India based on the response this carmaker receives from the market. If it fails, it would give others reason to pause.

(Contributed by Ashwin Mohan, Swaraj Baggonkar, M Saraswathy and Viswanath Pilla.)