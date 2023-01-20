 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Work on semiconductor plant to start once govt approvals come in: Vedanta

Moneycontrol News
Jan 20, 2023 / 12:05 PM IST

Anil Agarwal, chairman of Vedanta Ltd, says since the semiconductor business is something everyone wants, finance won’t be a problem. He also says that the global recession everyone is fearing in 2023 may not touch India.

Agarwal spoke to Moneycontrol’s Chandra Srikanth at Davos and discussed India’s macro opportunities, disinvestment and financing for the company’s semiconductor business plans.

Work on Vedanta’s proposed semiconductor plant in Gujarat is awaiting government approvals. In September 2022, the company signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the state to set up a plant, in a joint venture with Taiwan-based Foxconn.

He says even though businesses and governments are ready to move out of China to India, land acquisition and bureaucracy are two big hurdles.

Edited excerpts:

You know, India is in full strength this time at the World Economic Forum at Davos. What's your own outlook for 2023? There are concerns we are in a precarious situation, globally. Can you tell us your outlook and your plans for Vedanta this year?

I'm with you. Most of the CEOs are at Davos. What the world is saying is that there is going to be a recession in 2023 because of the China factor and the Russia-Ukraine war, and we all have to tighten belts.