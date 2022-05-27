Wonderla Holidays restarts expansion plans, invests in new rides as footfalls rebound

After seven months of shutting shop, Wonderla Holidays' Bengaluru (dry) park had reopened last year in November followed by Hyderabad park in January.

Wonderla Holidays has restarted its expansion plans and is also investing in new rides as the firm is seeing growth in footfalls in all three amusement parks including Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kochi.

The company, which had plans to launch amusement parks in Chennai and Odisha, had kept new projects on hold in FY22 as the focus was on footfall revival.

"We will start investment for both projects (Chennai and Odisha) this year and we have started conversations with both the state governments. We are hoping positive outcome. We will be starting our expansion plans. We were just waiting for 1-2 quarter to see positive growth and demand," Arun K Chittilappilly, Managing Director, Wonderla Holiday, told Moneycontrol.

He added that it will take another 2-3 years to finish the Chennai project, for which Wonderla will be investing Rs 300 crore.

Along with expansion, the company is also investing in new rides such as 'Sample Recoil', which is a reverse looping roller coaster and 'Mission Interstellar' that takes people through wormholes.

"We have already invested Rs 7-8 crore in Bengaluru and Kochi park and will be investing Rs 4-5 crore in Hyderabad park in the coming year. We are expanding and refurbishing food and beverage as well," said Chittilappilly.

The amusement park chain, which reported its Q4 FY22 results on May 26, saw the highest footfall for March month since launch at 3.02 lakh. Total footfalls during Q4 were over 4.94 lakh visitors and FY22 registered 10.57 lakh visitors.

"Retail footfalls were the highest which is unusual because in January-February- March we get groups from schools and colleges. But this time we saw traction from young adults and families," the MD said.

He said that footfalls in Q1 FY23 looks strong.

While the company returned to profitability in FY22 after COVID-19 disruption in FY21, Wonderla is yet to reach pre-pandemic level in terms of overall business.

"We have been able to narrow our losses. Last quarter we were PAT (proft after tax) and EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization) positive. This will continue this quarter (Q1 FY23) and we will reach profitability faster," said Chittilappilly.

Along with footfalls, the company saw uptick in average ticket price (ATP) and spend per head (SPH).

In FY22, the firm reported ATP and SPH of Rs 849 and Rs 297, respectively, as compared to Rs 816 (ATP) and Rs 275 (SPH) in FY20.

Wonderla Holidays is looking to increase ticket prices.

"We hiked ticket (prices) in January (this year). Compared to previous quarter it is a 20 percent hike because in the previous October-November December quarter, we had discounts going on. So, this quarter we didn't have any discount and hiked ticket prices and March onwards we will have 2-3 price hikes," he added.





