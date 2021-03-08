business Women's Day Special: Startup stories from 3 inspiring female entrepreneurs in India This Women's Day, Moneycontrol brings you a conversation with 3 female entrepreneurs in India who are blazing a trail in three very different fields. AI & Health, Fin Tech and Direct to Consumer. Presenting, Dreams Unlimited: Startup stories from 3 women entrepreneurs in India featuring Dr. Geetha Manjunath, Founder & CEO, Niramai Health Analytix, Lizzie Chapman, Co-founder & CEO, ZestMoney and Vineeta Singh, Co-founder & CEO, SUGAR Cosmetics in conversation with Chandra R Srikanth, Moneycontrol