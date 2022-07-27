Hurun Wealthy Women List 2021: Software, consumer goods industry tycoons dominate list of new entrants

The 'Kotak Private Banking Hurun Leading Wealthy Women List 2021' released on July 27 features a total of 100 richest women in India, including one-fourth of the "new entrants".

Neha Narkhede, Co-founder, Confluent, leads the list of new entrants in the Hurun Leading Wealthy Women List 2021, which is dominated by women coming from the software and consumer goods industry. She is also the only new entrant to make it to the list of the top 10 richest women in India. Earlier, she had become the only Indian woman to feature in the Hurun Global U40 Self-made Billionaires List 2022.

Narkhede, who has a net worth of Rs 13,380 crore, Priyadarshini Nigam of Newgen Software Technologies, who has a net worth of Rs 490 crore, and Sheela Goenka of Tally Solutions, who has a net worth of Rs 310 crore, all represent the software and services sector in the new entrant list.

Neha Bansal of Lenskart, who has a net worth of Rs 1,540 crore, Priti A Sureka of Emami, who has a net worth of Rs 1,050, and Anitha Sathish Kumar of Milky Mist Dairy, who has a net worth of Rs 780 crore, come from the consumer goods sector.

The extent of wealth creation in the past year can be gauged from the cut-off for inclusion in the top 100 richest women in India, which increased by a whopping Rs 200 crore from Rs 100 crore in 2020 to Rs 300 crore in 2021.

The Consumer goods and Software & Services industries also witnessed an exponential growth in cumulative wealth by 57 percent and 59 percent, respectively.

In fact, Roshni Nadar Malhotra, the chairperson of HCL Technologies, became the richest woman in India with a wealth of Rs 84,330 crore.

“Each woman’s journey is unique; however, what is common among them is the drive, commitment and passion to succeed. Over the years, Indian women are slowly yet surely coming into their own - carving a space for themselves through knowledge, excellence, passion, and empathy," said Oisharya Das, CEO, Private Banking, Kotak Mahindra Bank.