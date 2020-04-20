Wockhardt's novel antibiotic WCK6777 gets fast-track status from USFDA

Drug maker Wockhardt on April 20 said it has received the Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) designation for its novel antibiotic WCK 6777 from the US Food and Drug Administration.

WCK 6777 is used in the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections and intra-abdominal infections.

The QIDP tag is granted to drugs that are effective against a set of multidrug-resistant bacteria identified by the US Centre for Disease Control, which have a high degree of unmet need in the treatment of patients infected by such pathogens.

The status provides fast-track clinical development and review of the drug application by the US FDA for approval.

The QIDP drug is also entitled to a five-year extension of market exclusivity. The designation was constituted under Generating Antibiotic Incentives Now (GAIN) Act in 2012, as part of the FDA Safety and Innovation Act, to underline the urgency in development of new antibiotics.

With WCK 6777 getting the QIDP status, Wockhardt has become the only company in the world to hold QIDP status for six antibiotics emerging form its anti-bacterial discovery programme.

Three of these antibiotics target gram-negative pathogens, and the other three are effective against gram-positive difficult-to-treat ‘Superbugs’.

WCK 6777 is a once-a-day drug based on Wockhardt’s new chemical entity (NCE) Zidebactam, which imparts WCK 6777 novel mechanism of β-lactam enhancer.

Wockhardt’s other Zidebactam-based product, WCK 5222, has received US FDA’s nod for global Phase 3 clinical trial.

“Wockhardt has planned for the global development of WCK 6777 covering important markets of the US, Europe, China and India,” said Dr Habil Khorakiwala, Founder Chairman, Wockhardt Group.

The dual coveted objectives attained by this drug are the prevention of hospitalisation and the facilitation of early discharge of hospitalised patients, Wockhardt said.