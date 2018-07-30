Wockhardt sets up facility in Dubai to make new antibiotics for global market

Drugmaker Wockhardt opened its first-ever facility in the Middle East for manufacturing of new chemical entities (NCEs) catering to the global market through the Dubai arm of its subsidiary Wockhardt Bio AG.

The new plant will be making drugs to treat anti-microbial resistance (AMR). The drugs have been discovered and developed by Wockhardt for the US and other global markets.

The facility, which has applied for US FDA compliance, will produce sterile dry powder antibiotic injections.

"With Wockhardt's commitment to R&D, we have five breakthrough NCEs that have been accorded Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) status by US FDA," said Habil Khorakiwala, Founder Chairman of Wockhardt.

"With the new facility in the Middle East, we aim to focus on our commitment in developing NCEs," Khorakiwala said.

AMR is the ability of infections to resist antibiotics to work against it, and is increasingly recognized as a growing health problem globally.

Infections caused by antimicrobial resistant strains of bacteria — also called "superbugs" — are unlikely to respond to standard treatments resulting in prolonged illness and a greater risk to health, and severely impacting clinical outcomes, leading to further higher healthcare costs.

"The facility will work on exhibit batches and will be offered for inspection by the regulators at an appropriate time", said Murtaza Khorakiwala, Managing Director of Wockhardt.

The Wockhardt Bio AG manufacturing facility is spread over 10,000 sq. metres of space and is self-sufficient for handling, warehousing, manufacturing operations, product testing and product stability.

The facility is equipped with best-in-class and fully automated manufacturing equipment and clean utility systems. The design takes into account the requirements for product and personnel safety and product quality with complete close transfers and high levels of sterility assurances, the company said in a statement.