With new identity and fresh bundle of plans, Tata Play looks to expand user base

Tata Sky, the company that has been synonymous with pay-TV since 2006, recently changed its brand name to Tata Play to play the role of content distribution platform irrespective of the technology.

Along with rebranding, the company has also brought about a change in its services by launching combo packs which include both TV channels as well as streaming apps.

"One of the biggest changes that have happened when it comes to plans is that we are offering bundles that include TV channels and OTT apps. The Binge combo pack is where you get 12 apps along with TV channels in one bundle. We have added Netflix to our platform. User can take one bundle of Netflix and TV channels, or 12 apps, TV channels and Netflix," Anurag Kumar, Tata Play Chief Communications Officer told Moneycontrol.

He said that the combo packs are an attractive proposition for existing subscribers and equally for a person outside that is a user of cable TV or DD Free Dish. "It will help us to attract lot more prospects. We currently have 33 percent market share in the direct-to-home (DTH) space and we have 22 million connection base."

Kumar also explained the potential in user base growth for Tata Play.

"There are 300 million households in India and 130 million are on pay-TV which could be cable TV and DTH users. There are around 40 million DD Free Dish users. Then there are 10-20 million households which are called temporary disconnectors. So, there are 190 million TV household landscapes in India. BARC (Broadcast Audience Research Council India) projects 210 million TV households in India," explained Kumar.

He added, "Now, within that DTH is about 60-65-odd million subscribers. And there is a large mass of people who don't have TV sets. So, there will be people from no TV to getting a TV, there will be some who will transition from DD Free Dish to pay-TV and then people transitioning from cable TV to DTH for better quality. We could benefit from that."

He said that pay-TV is here to grow and over the top (OTT) consumption is on top of that.

Tata Play's aggregated OTT offering Tata Play Binge which started in 2019 has 12 OTT streaming partner apps along with Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. While Kumar said that they are looking to bring more OTT partners on board, he did not share any exact details.

From four OTT partner apps in 2019 to 14 apps now, Tata Play Binge has over half a million subscribers on board. And Kumar said that the number of users on the Tata Play Binge service is growing healthily.