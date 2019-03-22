App
Last Updated : Mar 22, 2019 06:39 PM IST

With more originals coming onto online video platforms, is it the right time to regulate the space?

With both foreign and Indian companies making heavy investments in originals, the latter can benefit in case the government says no to creating original content to international players

Maryam Farooqui
At a time when every other video streaming platform is making big investments in creating original content, the draft e-commerce policy, if it comes into force in its current form, will spell bad news for the digital industry.

In conversation with Moneycontrol, Hanish Bhatia, senior analyst, Counterpoint, said, “I think the market was fostering. We were seeing tremendous growth in the market. If we are restricting foreign players, this will sort of become a bottleneck for all investments and innovations in the industry. For at least the next two-three years, they should let the industry foster and then talk about regulations.”

With original content keeping the millennials hooked on to streaming apps, companies like Netflix, Amazon Prime and Hotstar upped their spendings on new content. Hotstar is planning to invest as much as Rs 120 crore for original shows. Similarly, Prime and Netflix have upped the ante with a huge war chest.  

But they are not the only ones doing so. ZEE5, ZEE Entertainment Enterprise Limited's (ZEEL) digital arm, has beefed up content investments for originals. In fact, it will be higher than television, the company had said in an earnings call in October last year.

Last year in December, Eros Now had announced that it will invest $70 million in original content.

With both foreign and Indian companies making heavy investments in originals, the latter can benefit in case the government says no to creating original content to international players.

“All these foreign companies enjoy certain benefits under the FDI (foreign direct investment) regulations. Indian companies can operate as e-commerce companies and can have their own digital asset but they don’t enjoy the benefits of FDI investments,” said Bhatia.  

Explaining the scenario, Bhatia said “this is actually very similar to what happened with Amazon and Flipkart even for sale of mobiles phones. So, what the government is saying is that they want all the companies to follow a marketplace model. So, in a marketplace model, companies cannot have their own inventory and they can only be like a trading platform”.

“So original content is basically a digital asset for any company. The government says you cannot create your own assets and try to sell them as it doesn’t remain a pure market place model. So, you cannot have control over the inventory. This will restrict all the OTT firms, especially those who have foreign investments in original content,” he added.  

Is there a way out for OTTs?

Bhatia said “there are a lot of grey areas in the policy right now, so it has to be seen what can be the way to circumvent the policy or probably the policy itself will be modified”.

There is also confusion within the ministry regarding who will govern the OTT space, he added. 
First Published on Mar 22, 2019 06:39 pm

