Wipro to consider share buyback on April 27

IT services major Wipro Ltd on April 23 said its board will consider a proposal to buyback equity shares next week.

The Bengaluru-headquartered firm, in a filing with the stock exchanges said, "The Board of Directors of the Company will be considering a proposal to buyback equity shares of the Company and the matters necessary and incidental thereto...at its meeting scheduled to be held over April 26 -27, 2023."

The outcome of the meeting will be communicated soon after its conclusion on April 27. The IT major is also scheduled to announce its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, on the same day.

Share repurchase, also known as share buyback or stock buyback, is the re-acquisition by a company of its own shares. It represents an alternate and more flexible way of returning money to shareholders. When used in coordination with increased corporate leverage, buybacks can increase share prices.

Moneycontrol News