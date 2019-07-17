App
Companies
Last Updated : Jul 17, 2019 09:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Wipro Digital growth metrics drop for June quarter

Wipro's digital business grew 34.6 percent year-on-year in Q1. It now accounts for about 37.4 percent of total revenues.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Wipro's key growth metrics declined for the quarter ending June 2019 even as the company sharpened its growth focus.

Outgoing Wipro Chairman Azim Premji, in his speech, laid out a roadmap, where digital formed the key part of the company's future strategy.

In his last speech as Chairman at Wipro's annual general meet on July 16, Premji said, "To lead in this time of rapid change we have sharpened our strategy into four pillars based on what our clients need, which is business re-imagination, engineering transformation and modernisation, connected intelligence and trust."

Premji further added that the company is investing heavily in digital, cloud, engineering services and cybersecurity to build the capabilities needed to deliver the key strategies.

However, for the quarter ended June 2019, some of the company's digital metrics witnessed sequential growth decline.

The company’s digital operations and platforms dipped 3.1 percent compared to the quarter ended March 2019. In terms of year-on-year (YoY), the segment saw 21.7 percent growth.

The modern application services segment dropped 1.7 percent sequentially and 0.9 percent YoY basis. Industrial and engineering services fell 1.2 percent sequentially and saw a marginal increase of 0.4 percent YoY.

Bhanumurthy BM, Chief Operating Officer, Wipro said, "If you look at the capabilities, all of them have shown good growth YoY except for application and engineering services."

Bhanumurthy attributed the decline to project completions in application and engineering services and delay in the start of newer projects. "In engineering services, we see softness. That is why you are not seeing the level of growth you see in YoY for other practices," he added.

"If you see other capabilities, analytics, infrastructure services, as well as our digital operations have grown significantly well YoY. These are basic and fundamental for any digital strategy for any organisations," he added.

Wipro's digital business grew 5.6 percent quarter-on-quarter and 34.6 percent YoY. It now accounts for about 37.4 percent of total revenue. The company registered a revenue of $2.1 billion, up from 5.3 percent YoY for the first quarter.
First Published on Jul 17, 2019 09:10 pm

