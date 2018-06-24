App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jun 24, 2018 04:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Wipro CEO Abidali Neemuchwala's salary rose 34.5% in FY18: Annual report

Neemuchwala’s package at Wipro includes Rs 6.29 crore in gross salary, Rs 10.20 crore in stock options, and variable pay of Rs 1.71 crore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Wipro’s chief executive officer Abidali Neemuchwala’s salary rose 34.5 percent to Rs 18.23 crore during the previous financial year, while chief strategy officer Rishad Premji’s remuneration rose over five times to Rs 5.9 crore.

According to the company’s annual report for the year 2017-18, Neemuchwala’s package at Wipro includes Rs 6.29 crore in gross salary, Rs 10.20 crore in stock options, and variable pay of Rs 1.71 crore.

Rishad’s package includes Rs 93 lakh as gross salary, Rs 4.13 crore in variable pay and Rs 55 lakh as allowances and other annual compensation.

Executive chairman and managing director Azim Premji’s salary rose to Rs 10.13 percent to Rs 87 lakh, the annual report said.

Among the other highly paid executives at Wipro are chief human resources officer Saurabh Govil with a salary of Rs Rs 6.6 crore, chief operating officer Bhanumurthy BM who was paid RS 5.60 crore during the year, and chief financial officer Jatin Dalal, who was paid Rs 4.65 crore in annual compensation.

The average hike at Wipro was 6-7 percent during the year.

Wipro has also been dealing with client specific issues that pulled down its fourth quarter and annual results.

Also read: Client bankruptcies, healthcare business drag down Wipro Q4; forecast disappoints

At the end of March 2018, Wipro employed about 1,33,000 people, compared with 1,37,000 people at the end of 2016-17.
First Published on Jun 24, 2018 03:49 pm

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.