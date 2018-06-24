Wipro CEO Abidali Neemuchwala's salary rose 34.5% in FY18: Annual report

Wipro’s chief executive officer Abidali Neemuchwala’s salary rose 34.5 percent to Rs 18.23 crore during the previous financial year, while chief strategy officer Rishad Premji’s remuneration rose over five times to Rs 5.9 crore.

According to the company’s annual report for the year 2017-18, Neemuchwala’s package at Wipro includes Rs 6.29 crore in gross salary, Rs 10.20 crore in stock options, and variable pay of Rs 1.71 crore.

Rishad’s package includes Rs 93 lakh as gross salary, Rs 4.13 crore in variable pay and Rs 55 lakh as allowances and other annual compensation.

Executive chairman and managing director Azim Premji’s salary rose to Rs 10.13 percent to Rs 87 lakh, the annual report said.

Among the other highly paid executives at Wipro are chief human resources officer Saurabh Govil with a salary of Rs Rs 6.6 crore, chief operating officer Bhanumurthy BM who was paid RS 5.60 crore during the year, and chief financial officer Jatin Dalal, who was paid Rs 4.65 crore in annual compensation.

The average hike at Wipro was 6-7 percent during the year.

Wipro has also been dealing with client specific issues that pulled down its fourth quarter and annual results.

At the end of March 2018, Wipro employed about 1,33,000 people, compared with 1,37,000 people at the end of 2016-17.