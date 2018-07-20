Wipro betting on digital revenues to boost growth across segments in upcoming quarters

Wipro, India's third-largest software services exporter beat analyst estimates to post a 2 percent rise in net profit for the first quarter of the current fiscal year, aided by improved revenues from banking, financial services and insurance business (BFSI).

The net profit for the quarter ending June rose to $307.55 million. Revenue from IT services grew to $2 billion, up about 5 percent, while the BFSI business grew 17.5 percent to $600 million. The company’s earnings per share for the quarter stood at Rs 4.71 per share, up 9.9 percent year-on-year (YoY).

"While we see continuing challenges in our India business and an ACA-related decline in Healthcare, we do see stronger momentum in the rest of our business led by BFSI and Americas,” said Abidali Neemuchwala, CEO, and Member of the Board of Wipro.

Infrastructure vertical is impacted due to restructuring efforts in India. The company expects stress to continue in the utilities segment.

“There’s HPS-related stress in healthcare also. We will have to wait and see how it plays out in next few quarters. But we are definitely getting the organisation future-ready,” he said.

The HPS business refers to HealthPlan Services, a US-based health insurance market-based company which Wipro acquired in 2016. It suffered in the previous quarter because of a client exit, the impact of which was expected in the June-ended quarter as well.

The company said, investments in digital transformation have helped the organisation build differentiation in key industry segments, which in turn has helped improve client metrics. “We have had a good quarter of order bookings and I am confident we are moving in the right direction,” Neemuchwala added.

The company’s digital revenues increased by 6.2 percent sequentially in constant currency terms and contributed 28.1 percent of its total revenues.

Wipro today also announced a strategic partnership with US-based Alight Solutions to take over the latter's captive operations in India for a consideration of $117 million. The cash transaction is expected to be completed during the September quarter.

Considering an uptick in the market, Wipro has guided for IT services revenue in the range of $2,009 million to $2,049 million in the quarter ending September. The guidance, however, excludes the impact of the divestment of its hosted data center services business, which concluded in the quarter ending June.

During Q1FY19, Wipro’s top 10 clients grew 7.8 percent YoY. The company added 4 new clients in the $50 million-plus bracket and added 16 new clients in the $5 million-plus bracket in the last one year.

“We were granted 43 new patents in the quarter (Q1), taking our total patent count to 423. Of the total patents, we have filed till Q1, over 40 percent of those are in new age technologies like Data Analytics, AI, Natural Language Processing, among others,” said Neemuchwala.

The growth in BFSI was also majorly attributed to digital deals, he added.