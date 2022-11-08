Wipro appoints Frederic Abecassis as Head, BFSI Industry Sector, Southeast Asia

Technology services and consulting company Wipro Limited announced on November 8 the appointment of Frederic Abecassis as the Head of Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) Industry Sector, Southeast Asia. Abecassis will spearhead Wipro’s BFSI business growth across the South Asian region, including Hong Kong.

“It is a privilege to join Wipro, an organization that is not only a leading transformational partner to the world’s pre-eminent FS institutions but also a model of social good. I am excited about the journey ahead, leading our BFSI business in this diverse region that I am deeply passionate about, driving value for our clients, growing our talent base, and contributing to Wipro’s growth,” said Frederic Abecassis.

According to a statement released by the company, Abecassis will partner with and help clients achieve their core business and digital transformation goals while realising their top line, bottom line and ESG (Environmental, Social & Governance) ambitions. He will also help strengthen Wipro’s ecosystem of technology partners in the region.

The statement further said that Abecassis is a digital transformation pioneer and an expert in financial services, and he brings over two decades of experience in leading strategy and business and technology consulting across Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. He has been supporting leading financial services institutions to shape and deliver large transformation programmes, right from strategy to execution.

Before joining Wipro, Abecassis was with Capgemini Invent, where he held various leadership roles, including FS Strategic Deals Lead in France, Head of FS Middle East, and Managing Director of Hong Kong & Southeast Asia. He holds a Master in Management and Finance from EDHEC Business School in France. Frederic is based in Hong Kong.

Badri Srinivasan, Managing Director - Southeast Asia, Wipro Limited, said: “We are excited to welcome Frederic to our leadership team. Driven by digital disruptions, the BFSI industry across Southeast Asia is rapidly evolving and continues to be on a high growth trajectory. With Frederic’s vast experience and deep expertise, I am confident of strengthening our position as a market leader in the region, deepening our engagement with existing clients and establishing a thriving ecosystem with our technology partners.”