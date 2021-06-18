Wipro announces salary hike for 80% employees effective from September 1
Wipro said it will initiate "merit salary increases (MSI) for all eligible employees up to Band B3 (Assistant Manager and below), effective September 1, 2021".
June 18, 2021 / 04:18 PM IST
IT sector giant Wipro Limited on June 18 announced a salary hike for around 80 percent of its employees, which will come into effect from September 1, 2021.
The company said it will initiate "merit salary increases (MSI) for all eligible employees up to Band B3 (Assistant Manager and below), effective September 1, 2021". These bands form 80 percent of the company’s workforce.
This would be the second salary increment for the employees in this calendar year. The company has previously announced salary hikes for eligible employees in these bands in January, 2021.
Also Read | Report on 3 million jobs losses incorrect, IT sector hired 1.38 lakh in FY21: NASSCOM
Wipro has also announced that all eligible employees above band C1 (managers and above) will receive pay hikes effective June 1.
"On average, the increments will be in the high single digits for offshore employees, mid-single digits for onsite employees. The company will reward top performers with substantially higher increases," the company said in a statement.
Wipro's larger peer TCS was the first to announce the hike for this fiscal effective April 1, 2021.