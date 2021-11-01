Winter schedule: IndiGo consolidates further, SpiceJet shrinks

The winter schedule, which came into effect on October 31, 2021, sees a reduction of 4.38 percent over the 2019 schedule, with a maximum reduction of 30 percent from SpiceJet. The regulator has approved the schedule for 108 airports in the country.

IndiGo, the country’s largest airline by fleet and domestic market share, will operate to 71 destinations in the country. Since the last schedule, the airline has returned to Jabalpur and launched flights to Gwalior and Bareilly. The induction of ATR 72-600 has indeed helped the airline double the station count in the country.

Alliance Air, the sole government-owned airline, after the sale of Air India, will operate in 59 cities. With just 18 ATR 72-600 aircraft in its fleet, it is spreading too thin and it could jeopardise the profitability of the venture. The airline is not operating to Mangaluru, Coimbatore, and Shimla, while increasing seven new stations as compared to the start of the previous schedule.

The airline is flying to Aizawl, Bhopal, Shillong, Sindhudurg, Varanasi, Vijayawada and Vizag. Delhi - Shimla, the first RCS-UDAN route, won’t be operational anymore and the airline has floated a tender for two ATR 42-600 aircraft, which could operate on this route and is in the final stages of induction of the Do-228 aircraft, manufactured at Kanpur, for operations within the North East.

TATA group airlines

Air India, the national carrier, which will change hands soon, will see operations to 54 destinations. In the previous season, the airline received approvals for 56 destinations, one of which was Thoise. This was a military charter.

The airline has pulled out of Khajuraho, possibly due to the lack of tourism in current times. Khajuraho ranks high on the list of destinations for foreign tourists. While the airline had approvals last time, it did not operate.

Air Asia India, which could see this as its last schedule with a possible merger and/or name change by next scheduling season, will operate to 18 stations. It started the last season with 20 stations. The airline pulled out of Ahmedabad and Jammu. While its approved schedule lists Port Blair, it is a military charter.

The airline, in its short lifetime, has been at the forefront of opening and closing stations and routes, which started with Chennai, which was to be its base before it moved to Bengaluru. The airline, subsequently, launched and terminated Indore, Nagpur, Agartala, among others.

Vistara will operate to 29 destinations and will get back the winter destination of Jodhpur in its network while dropping Port Blair. The airline is re-launching flights to Dehradun.

How are Go First, SpiceJet doing?

Go First has approval to fly to 32 stations. In the preceding schedule, the airline received approval to fly to 35 stations. Interestingly, the airline has dropped Raipur, Indore, Shirdi, Imphal and Agartala from the previous schedule and added Dehradun and Dibrugath, while continuing with Surat. The airline hasn’t launched services at these three destinations and time will tell if they do.

SpiceJet, which has shrunk the most in terms of weekly flights, is also making changes to its schedule. The airline has vacated Vijayawada, Adampur, Ranchi and Lucknow and instead will be concentrating on Bhavnagar, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Nashik and Udaipur. It will also launch flights to Kushinagar later this month.

Interestingly, while one would have hoped that the shrinking of schedule will come at the cost of a few stations, it is actually across multiples and instead of vacating the station, the airline has reduced its presence.

In what looks like a smart strategy, the airline is looking at ‘hit-and-run’ operations by launching flights to Jaisalmer, Jodhpur and Udaipur in winter. It will vacate the stations in summer when these places are not attractive for tourists and make the most of the high season.

How are regional players doing?

Star Air is further spreading its wings and will operate to 16 destinations. The airline is at the forefront of some unique connections in the country, operating on routes that have limited traffic that can be fulfilled by its regional jet. Star Air launched Hyderabad and Nashik in the last season and will continue with these stations.

FlyBig, which started from Indore and has since moved its base to Guwahati, will fly to 10 destinations. However, its schedule is ambiguous as it shows flights at destination but not at the origin. With just one aircraft, it is unlikely that the airline can manage as many flights as mentioned in the schedule.

TruJet, which has been in the news for change of ownership as well as possible investments, will operate to all the stations it has proposed in the last schedule as well. While the airline has approvals to operate to Keshod, it is yet to begin services even after the aerodrome has obtained licence.

Tail Note

While over 100 airports are operational, 27 have only one airline operator. Bengaluru, Mumbai and Hyderabad are the four airports where there are nine operators. FlyBig is missing at all these airports!

While IndiGo is further consolidating its hold over the market, SpiceJet is shrinking across the country. The real survival challenge is for the smaller players, who, with limited inventory, are spread too thin. While multiple routes are under RCS-UDAN and they have a monopoly, that cannot be a permanent sustenance model and is probably delaying the inevitable to tomorrow!