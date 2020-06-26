App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jun 26, 2020 05:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Willing to shell out Rs 65 a day? You can buy a cyber insurance from ICICI Lombard

All the expenses incurred in restoring digital reputation with means of removal of the harmful publication from the internet can also be claimed.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

If you are scared of losing money through online transactions and are ready to pay upto Rs 65 per day, you could buy a cyber insurance cover from ICICI Lombard General Insurance.

The general insurer has launched a cyber insurance cover for individuals at a time when work-from-home has become the new normal.

This policy offers protection to individuals and their families against any cyber frauds or digital risks that could result in a financial or reputational loss. The retail cyber insurance product is a form of insurance that protects individuals against losses that individually vary from online theft to unauthorised transactions.

Close

The policy can be purchased at an affordable rate by all digitally active individuals. The premium ranges from Rs 6.5 per day to 65 per day. The sum insured for the cover ranges from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 crore as opted by the policyholder. The policy provides coverage to the entire family, including children for a duration of one year.

related news

Sanjay Datta, Chief - Claims, Underwriting and Reinsurance, said the product is designed to protect individuals against the dangers that come with the connected life like cyber-bullying, identity theft, among others.

Also Read | Companies beware, sacked employees could be selling client info on dark web

The company said that in India there were over 560 million internet subscribers and over 350 million social media users. Further, it added that research proved that cyber-attacks have soared 86 percent in the four weeks roughly between March and April & overall 37 percent in first quarter of 2020.

According to the Internet Crime Report for 2019, released by FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Centre (IC3), India ranks third among the top 20 countries that are victims of cybercrimes.

Track this blog for latest updates on the coronavirus crisis

ICICI Lombard’s coverage will include protection against identity theft, cyber-bullying, cyber extortion, malware intrusion, financial loss due to unauthorized and fraudulent use of bank account, credit card and mobile wallets. It also covers legal expenses arising out of any covered risk.

Newer threats like reputational injury and individual lost wages due to rectify errors related to cyber crime will also be covered. All the expenses incurred in restoring digital reputation with means of removal of the harmful publication from the internet can also be claimed under the insurance.

Follow our coverage of the coronavirus crisis here

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


WEBINAR: Tune in on June 30 at 11am to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!
First Published on Jun 26, 2020 04:55 pm

tags #Business #Companies #cyber insurance #insurance

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Notice sent to Jaipur hospital for conducting trials of Patanjali drug on COVID-19 patients

Notice sent to Jaipur hospital for conducting trials of Patanjali drug on COVID-19 patients

As world approaches 10 million coronavirus cases, doctors see hope in new treatments, lessons learned

As world approaches 10 million coronavirus cases, doctors see hope in new treatments, lessons learned

COVID-19 impact | Government says international flights on select routes may be allowed

COVID-19 impact | Government says international flights on select routes may be allowed

most popular

A hawkish opposition to Chinese imports is ill-founded

A hawkish opposition to Chinese imports is ill-founded

COVID-19 crisis: RBI may agree to one-time loan restructuring scheme for stressed borrowers

COVID-19 crisis: RBI may agree to one-time loan restructuring scheme for stressed borrowers

Why HUL might not withdraw Fair & Lovely — nearly Rs 4,100 crore annual revenue from India alone

Why HUL might not withdraw Fair & Lovely — nearly Rs 4,100 crore annual revenue from India alone

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.