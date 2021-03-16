Will White House backing hoist Biological E to the big league of COVID-19 vaccine makers?

live bse live

Biological E (BE), a low-profile vaccine maker, came into the limelight this week with a shot in the arm from US President Joe Biden.

The White House announced that the US Development Finance Corporation (DFC), will finance the Hyderabad-based firm’s effort to produce at least 1 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines by the end of 2022, including the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The vaccine will have to undergo Stringent Regulatory Authorization (SRA) or World Health Organization (WHO) Emergency Use Listing (EUL).

The announcement was made as part of an agreement reached by Quad partners India, US, Australia and Japan to accelerate the end of the pandemic by assisting countries in the Indo-Pacific with vaccination. The vaccine will be distributed in close coordination with the existing multilateral mechanisms including WHO and COVAX.

The quantum of financing and other details are not yet known.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The spokesperson for Biological E declined comment.

Why Biological E?

Other Indian vaccine companies also tried to get financing from DFC, but they couldn't complete the formalities required for the application process on time, sources told Moneycontrol.

BE’s partnership to produce J&J vaccine, which is approved for emergency use in the US and WHO, may have given it an edge.

Also, it has a long history of vaccine making. It was the first private vaccine maker in India founded in 1953. With 8 WHO-prequalified vaccines in its portfolio, it supplies vaccines to over 100 countries, and has a clean regulatory track record.

It started large-scale production of DPT or diphtheria, pertussis (whooping cough) and tetanus vaccines in 1962. This was four years before Cyrus Poonawalla founded Serum Institute of India (SII), which has otherwise hogged the limelight and has emerged as the world's largest maker of COVID-19 vaccines.

Three vaccines, capacity expansion

Biological E may contend to have been as busy as SII in recent months.

Biological E is both developing COVID-19 vaccine and ramping up capacities. According to credit rating agency ICRA, BE proposes to spend Rs 691 crore over FY2021 and FY2022 towards setting up new capacities as well as expanding capacities of its existing products in vaccines and pharma segments.

In December, the International Finance Corporation (IFC), part of the World Bank, lent it $30 million to support the expansion of low-priced, generic vaccines for routine immunisation of children and to boost capacity for manufacturing any future COVID-19 vaccine.

It is working on three COVID-19 vaccine candidates. In August last year, the company announced a tie-up with J&J to manufacture the drug substance and finished product of the latter's vaccine at its facility in Hyderabad. J&J had earlier said the partnership with Biological E, allows for production of 500 million doses per year.

Biological E is also developing a protein subunit vaccine licensed from Texas-based Baylor College of Medicine (BCM). This vaccine will be using an adjuvant (that boosts efficacy) of US-based Dynavax Technologies Corporation. Currently the vaccine is in Phase 1/2 trial in India. The company said it expects interim data from the trial to be available in Q1 of 2021. Moneycontrol learns that this vaccine is relatively easier to manufacture and scale up with higher yields of antigen.

The company raised grants from India’s Department of Biotechnology (DBT). It also raised $5 million funding from the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) towards the cost of scaling up the process to manufacture the vaccine. CEPI also promised additional funding to Biological E with the goal of potentially enabling the production of 100 million doses in 2021.

It also has an exclusive license from the Ohio State University to develop a potential COVID-19 vaccine.

All three vaccines were based on three different platforms. The J&J vaccine is a viral vector vaccine based on human adenovirus, BCM vaccine is a protein sub unit and Ohio University is attenuated (weakened) measles viral vaccine.

To enhance its capability, the company last year acquired Akorn India's plant in Paonta Sahib, Himachal Pradesh, with a fully staffed sterile injectable manufacturing facility with an annual capacity for about 135 million units with the potential for immediate expansion of a further 30 million units. This facility will help in ramping up vaccine production.

BE and its rivals

BE had an operating revenue of Rs 1,168 crore and a net profit of Rs 103 crore in FY20. The privately held company has relatively low operating margins of 12.4 percent, on account of price erosion in its flagship product Pentavalent vaccine, and debt-fuelled expansion. BE has invested over $100 million in Research and Development (R&D) to successfully develop and commercialize six vaccines.

Since 2001, the UNICEF procurement price of to fully immunize one child with Pentavalent has crashed from $10.50 to about $2.50. It needs three doses of vaccine. Pentavalent vaccine is a 5-in-1 combination vaccine protecting against diphtheria, tetanus, whooping cough, hepatitis B and Haemophilus influenzae type B

SII is five times bigger than BE, and Bharat Biotech has narrowed revenue gap with BE. SII and Bharat Biotech operated at margin profiles of 55 percent, and 42 percent, respectively in FY20.

BE is banking on COVID-19 vaccine to improve margin profile and the US generic injectable business.

"While the company has a good pipeline of new products for the vaccines segment, including TCV, Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine (PCV), IPV (Inactivated Polio Vaccine) and HV (Hexavalent vaccine), their timely launch and receipt of pre-qualification (PQ) approval from the World Health Organization (WHO) remains critical. The company is also undertaking research and development (R&D) for the development of a Covid-19 vaccine," ICRA report said.

"ICRA notes the delay in launching IPV and HV to FY2024 (from the earlier envisaged launch in FY2021), although the development of TCV (Typhoid Conjugate Vaccine) and PCV (Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine) remains on track. Pricing pressures on its existing vaccine products, delays in developing new vaccines, and debt drawdown for capex funding will, thus, result in a further moderation in BEL’s financial profile in FY2021," the report added.

Will BE be able to catch up with rivals?

In the latest COVID-19 vaccine race BE has clearly fallen behind SII and its much younger rival Bharat Biotech. Both have secured approvals for their COVID-19 vaccines from the Indian government for restricted emergency use. SII has a license to manufacture and distribute AstraZeneca-Oxford University vaccine, while Bharat Biotech developed COVID-19 vaccine indigenously.

BE isn't perturbed by the late start. It hopes to catch up with rivals in the second wave of COVID-19 vaccines.

The company's Managing Director Mahima Datla believes there is a huge potential for the second wave of vaccines, as the demand is huge.

“Nobody is going to have sufficient capacity,” Datla told Forbes India in December. “This is not a zero-sum game … there’s going to be the need for multiple players and multiple technologies,” she said.

Biological E will face competition. SII is coming up with Novavax COVID-19 vaccine, Bharat Biotech is developing nasal COVID-19 vaccine , Dr Reddy's Sputnik V and Zydus Cadila ZyCoV-D are also in race.

BE is run by third generation entrepreneurs. Datla's grandfathers GAN Raju and DVK Raju, founded the company that made anticoagulant drug Heparin. The company became Biological Evans when UK based Evans Medical acquired a 40 per cent share in 1960s which it sold to Glaxo in 1978. In 1994, the Glaxo sold its stake to the family, and the company was renamed as Biological E.

Since 2012, BioE has supplied over 400 million doses of Liquid Pentavalent Vaccine (LPV) to children in more than 80 countries.

Datla manages vaccines and branded formulation, while her elder sister's husband Narender Dev Mantena heads strategy and generic specialty injectables.

"The company basically became a contract manufacturer to Glaxo during that period, and couldn't grow, it's only after Glaxo exit, it was able to chart its own course. Pentavalent vaccine is the calling card for the company," said a retired senior vaccine executive of Hyderabad who didn't want to be named.

Pushpa Vijayaraghavan, Director, Healthcare and Lifesciences Advisory Practice at Sathguru Management Consultants says there is opportunity for companies like Biological E who are entering late.

"There is opportunity for wave-two vaccines, as wave-one vaccines will not be able to meet the global demand. Even in wave-two, vaccine candidates that get to commercial use milestone earlier will be placed in a more advantageous position," Vijayaraghavan said.