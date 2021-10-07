MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

Will the cement prices go up further?

Cement price has been a politically sensitive subject. The Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI) Tamil Nadu Chapter has always accused cement manufacturers of collusion in fixing prices.

KT Jagannathan
October 07, 2021 / 09:06 PM IST

Will cement prices go up further? Indications are that they will. With the recently-formed South Indian Cement Manufacturers’ Association (SICMA) flagging fresh concerns over rising input cost, the ground is being prepared for yet another rise in cement prices.

SICMA said the rise in input costs in the last couple of months alone would result in the production cost of cement going up by at least Rs 60 a bag. “It is difficult to predict either further increase in the fuel cost or the capacity utilisation that can be achieved by the cement industry in South India in the near future,” SICMA said in a release.

According to SICMA, the last two months have seen an unprecedented increase in the cost of imported coal. “The substitute, petcoke, is simply not available,” it said. The acute shortage of vessels has ensured that even the high-priced imported coal/petcoke is out of reach, it said. SICMA is apprehensive that the cost of coal and petcoke could rise further in the coming days.

Cement price has been a politically sensitive subject. The Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI) Tamil Nadu Chapter has always accused cement manufacturers of collusion in fixing prices. Leading cement makers, however, have rejected CREDAI’s claims. Cement, according to them, formed a minuscule part of the building cost. Much of the rise in building cost, according to them, is due to consistently rising land costs.

With SICMA raising the alarm over galloping input costs, another slugfest between the builder lobby and cement makers appears on the cards.
KT Jagannathan is a senior journalist based in Chennai
Tags: #Cement Manufacturers Association #cement manufacturing
first published: Oct 7, 2021 09:06 pm

