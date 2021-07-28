MARKET NEWS

Will Tech Mahindra underperform other IT giants in Q1FY22?

IT giant Tech Mahindra will hand in its Q1FY22 report card on July 28, 2021. According to street estimates, TechM’s performance is likely to be relatively weaker than its tier-1 tech peers. Watch the video to find out what to expect.

