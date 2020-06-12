Will Nisaba Godrej be able to steer flagship company back to its dominant position?

After more than a decade, Godrej Consumer will be steered by a family member.

Nisaba Godrej will be taking over as the Managing Director of Godrej Consumer from July 1, replacing Vivek Gambhir.

Nisaba is the younger daughter of Godrej Group Chairman Adi Godrej. Nisaba has been appointed as the MD of Godrej Consumer till September 2022.

Possessing an MBA from Harvard and an undergrad degree from Wharton, Nisaba joined the business in 2007 and spearheaded both domestic growth and international expansions. She is known for transforming a company that was primarily into hair dyes and soaps into becoming an international player.

From the time she has joined, the market cap has risen to almost $9 billion from $700 million while revenues have soared more than five-fold to $1.4 billion from $277 million.

Godrej Consumer Products generates half of its revenue from international markets. Indonesia accounts for 17 percent of revenue and Africa around 24 percent.

Prior to taking over as MD, Nisaba Godrej was serving as a Whole Time Director on the board of GCPL. She’s been working at the company for over a decade now with prior experience in verticals like M&A, strategy, human capital & innovation.

Gambhir, a Harvard Business School graduate, had joined GCPL in 2009 as chief strategy officer, in 2013 he was appointed as the MD and CEO. After the company's announcement of Gambhir stepping down, the stock fell 4 percent on investor concerns that a company that was run by a professional CEO will be replaced by someone from the promoter family.

Gambhir helped Godrej consumer Products expand into new geographies and make the company an International multinational. The company has grown in overseas markets through a series of acquisitions. In 2016, GCPL acquired a majority stake in Kenya-based Canon Chemicals, a personal and home care firm and also acquired US-based hair-care products maker SON.

However, Gambhir is exiting at a time when the company needs to handle macro challenges.

The company has reported an over 75 percent drop in its consolidated net profit at Rs 229.90 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2020, hit by disruptions in sales amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 935.24 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago.

Its net sales were down 12.22 percent to Rs 2,132.69 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 2,429.68 crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal.

"The spread of the virus and the eventual lockdown in many geographies of our operations resulted in virtually no sales in the latter part of March 2020, significantly impacting our sales performance in the quarter. This resulted in a weak performance in our India business, although we have continued to gain market shares across categories," Nisaba had said.

According to the company, its India business sales declined 18 percent year-on-year, led by a 15 percent year-on-year decline in volume.

However, its revenue from the Indonesian market moved up 8.94 percent to Rs 449.36 crore as compared to Rs 412.47 crore in the year-ago period.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

Follow our coverage of the coronavirus crisis