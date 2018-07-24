Will merge Monnet Ispat with JSW Steel after NCLT nod, says Sajjan Jindal

JSW Steel will merge Monnet Ispat once the steelmaker gets a formal order from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), said Chairman and Managing Director Sajjan Jindal.

“Yes, we will merge Monnet Ispat into JSW Steel and it will be a JSW Steel brand,” Jindal told reporters on the sidelines of the company’s annual general meeting in Mumbai on July 24.

Last week, NCLT had approved the Aion Capital-JSW Steel consortium’s resolution proposal for Monnet Ispat, the stressed steelmaker that was referred to the insolvency court last year. A written order is awaited from NCLT.

From past experience, the merger will take a year, Jindal said.

The final acquisition price of Monnet Ispat is Rs 2,875 crore, including Rs 25 crore for operations creditors. Monnet Ispat has a production capacity of 1.5 million tons per year.

JSW Steel is the junior partner in the consortium, with AION Capital having a bigger share of 70 percent.

Apart from Monnet Ispat, JSW Steel had bid for Bhushan Steel and Bhushan Power & Steel. While Tata Steel eventually emerged the winner in Bhushan Steel, the resolution process continues in the case of Bhushan Power & Steel.

JSW Steel is in the running for Usha Martin’s specialty steel unit in Jamshedhpur. Although Jindal declined to comment specifically on Usha Martin, the CMD said that the local steel industry is going through a phase of consolidation and his company would look at appropriate opportunities.

He made it clear that the company would pursue opportunities with prudence. “While pursuing all growth opportunities — whether organic or inorganic — we will continue to demonstrate prudence and follow conservative financial policies,” he told shareholders.

The entrepreneur is focusing on improving raw material access to improve profitability.

“With a 93 percent capacity utilisation targeted for the current year, there is a limited headroom to deliver volume growth till we complete our expansion projects by March 2020. Nevertheless, there are a number of other strategic levers which will help us to continue to improve our profitability over the next two years,” he noted.

Apart from increasing captive sources of iron ore, JSW Steel is undertaking cost reduction and efficiency improvement projects.

“This three-pronged strategy of (a) about 40 percent growth in steelmaking capacity, (b) increasing share of downstream products in our portfolio, and (c) cost reduction and efficiency improvement projects – are expected to be value accretive for the stakeholders of the company,” Jindal added.