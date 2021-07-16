business Wipro CEO Thierry Delaporte: Will hit $10-billion run rate in Q2, grow by 20% this year It has been a year since Thierry Delaporte took charge as the CEO of Indian IT major Wipro. Since then, Delaporte has taken a number of initiatives to make Wipro more nimble, win deals and make strategic acquisitions. Delaporte spoke to Moneycontrol's Chandra R Srikanth and Swathi Moorthy on the progress so far and the challenges and opportunities ahead.