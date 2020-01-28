Will follow licensing model to take GBS vaccines into late stage development: Hilleman Labs CEO

Hilleman Laboratories, an equal joint venture company between MSD and Wellcome Trust, has started work on a novel vaccine against infections caused by group B streptococcus (GBS) bacteria in pregnant women.

GBS is one of the leading cause of maternal and infant mortality. Currently there is no vaccine available in the market to protect pregnant women against GBS, leading to neonatal infections such as pneumonia, septicaemia, meningitis, and urinary tract infections in women. GBS infection in mothers is cited as a reason for low birth weight and increased risk of preterm birth of an infant.

According to World Health Organisation (WHO), 18 percent, or around 2.4 million of all women are at risk of contracting a GBS-related infection, with India representing about 10 percent

The vaccine is still in early stages of development, and is expected to take at least five to seven years to hit the market.

“There's no approved vaccine for Group B streptococcus. The current standard of care is the prescription of antibiotics. The problem is that there is already antibiotic resistance to Group B streptococcus strains that are emerging. And so there was a need for effective, safe and affordable vaccine for Group B streptococcus,” said Davinder Gill, CEO of Hilleman Laboratories, in an telephonic-interview to Moneycontrol.

Hilleman, which is developing vaccines against Cholera, Shigella, Rotavirus and Meningitis, is venturing into vaccines related to women health for the first time. Hilleman works through partners for late-stage clinical trials and commercialisation.

“We will do the design, assembly and early testing of the vaccine. Those are the capabilities which we have in our company. What we don't have is the late-stage manufacturing and the late-stage clinical trials. And so, for that, obviously, we will seek a partner,” Gill said.

Hilleman operates on a not-for-profit principle, and is focused on developing vaccines for unmet medical needs in low and middle income countries. It gets financial support from MSD and the Wellcome Trust, and where possible, it seeks grant support, collaborations, and fees from product and technology licensing to fund its R&D.

First vaccine to hit markets in 2022

The Delhi-based Hilleman developed and licensed an oral cholera vaccine to Bharat Biotech. Bharat Biotech is conducting phase-3 clinical trials, which are in its advanced stages.

“We are anticipating that the final clinical trials will be finished by the next year in 2021, and the product will get licensed in India. We also have plans to seek WHO pre-qualification, which we expect to happen in the following year in 2022. So we're really only a couple of years away from having that first product launch,” Gill said.

Gill said he expects the demand for its Cholera vaccine to remain high due to few competitors. Currently Shantha Biotechnics, part of French drug giant Sanofi and South Korean Eubiologics, supply oral cholera vaccines for the WHO. The demand from WHO is expected to be around 200 million doses by 2024-25.

“Ours is simple vaccine. It's a single strain, simple process, cheap to manufacture and easy to scale. Along with our partner Bharat Biotech, we would be able to provide a substantial amount of that vaccine,” Gill said.

On the Rotavirus vaccine, Gill said the company had to keep the programme on hold, as the market dynamics have changed with the entry of vaccines from Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech.

Hilleman’s Rotavirus vaccine, which is a heat-stable vaccine, had completed phase-2 of its proof-of-concept clinical trial.

Gill said the company is open to discuss about the possibilities of licensing the product or formulation technologies to other companies.