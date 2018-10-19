Will Dr Reddy's biosimilar programme for developed markets see traction?

Dr Reddy's, which is betting big on biosimilars to drive future revenue growth is seeing some momentum in highly regulated markets -- US and Europe.

The drug maker's partner, Fresenius Kabi, has completed clinical trials for Pegfilgrastim and announced that the drug has met primary end point in two pivotal studies.

The Germany-based drug maker said both the studies are designed to enable the application for marketing authorisation in the US and EU.

Fresenius is expected to file biological licence application later this year. Any meaningful contribution from the drug is not expected before FY21.

Both the companies are planning to start clinical trial for the second biosimilar Rituximab in the US shortly.

Pegfilgrastim is a biosimilar version of Amgen’s Neulasta used to boost neutrophils, a type of white blood cells that get damaged in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy, while Rituximab is used in treatment of certain autoimmune diseases and cancers.

Neulasta is a blockbuster drug for US biotech firm Amgen with global sale of around $4.53 billion in 2017, of which US alone contributes 87 percent, while Roche's Rituximab had global sales of $7.9 billion during the same period.

Biosimilars are identical copies of branded biologic drugs that require clinical trials on patients to establish safety and efficacy before approval by regulatory agencies. Analysts estimate the cost of developing biosimilars for global markets to range between $75 and $150 million.

Crowded market

To be sure Dr Reddy's will have to enter a crowded market.

For pegfilgrastim alone it may have to compete with five biosimilars in Europe of which two are already approved and three have been filed for approval. In the US a biosimilar of Mylan-Biocon already exists and another of Coherus Biosciences is expecting USFDA nod in November. Sandoz and Apotex are also in line for approval. Rituximab is seeing biosimilar entrants in the US and Europe.

Dr Reddy's was an early entrant in biosimilars. It became the first drug maker in India to launch biosimilar filgrastim in 2006, followed by back-to-back launches of monoclonal antibody Rituximab in 2007 and darbepoetin alfa, 2010 in India. Rituximab and darbepoetin were first biosimilars to hit global markets.

The company has invested around $200 million over the past 10 years on development of biosimilars for both emerging and developed markets.

It markets four biosimilars in emerging markets. The company expects the biosimilar portfolio to contribute about $150-200 million by the end of FY20, for which it will have to almost double sales. The company is developing other biosimilars like cancer drugs Trastuzumab and Adalimumab.

For the developed markets, Dr Reddy's has adopted a low‐risk model and partnered with Merck Serono, a division of Merck KGaA, for clinical trials, regulatory filings and commercialisation of two biosimilars for US and EU markets. Dr Reddy's in return will get royalties.

Merck KGaA in September last year sold its biosimilar business to Fresenius for 656 million euros, for three biosimilars, two of which are partnered with Dr Reddy's.

Fresenius expects the portfolio to start generating revenues from end of 2019 and reach triple digits from 2023.

Analysts said that Dr Reddy's somewhere missed the bus, despite having a head start over rivals.

"For company built on chemistry skills, diversifying into biology was never easy, Dr Reddy's somehow managed to build those capabilities in-house," said an executive who heads the biologics division of a rival drug company in India.

"They should have hit the developed market with a biosimilar by this time, but looks like they have lost some time, could be due to change of partner or understanding the regulatory expectations," the executive added.

"We will see biosimilars contributing more meaningfully for Dr Reddy's from FY21 onwards," Amey Chalke, Pharma Analyst of HDFC Securities said.