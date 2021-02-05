Will Dr Reddy's be able to reap the benefit of Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine?

live bse live

An interim analysis of the Phase III clinical trial of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine in the Lancet, early this week, had shown that the vaccine has an impressive efficacy of 91.6 percent. The publication of the data in the Lancet - a peer reviewed British medical journal of international reputation - has been a validation of sorts for Russia's COVID-19 vaccine. Sputnik V has already been approved for emergency use in a dozen countries.

Back in India, shares of Dr Reddy's, which has a tie-up with Russian sovereign fund RDIF to manufacture and distribute the Sputnik V vaccine, rose over 5 percent in the last three trading days, in anticipation of an early approval and a potential windfall.

As per the terms of its contract with RDIF, Dr Reddy's can supply 125 million patient doses for India over a 12-month period, enough for inoculating 9 percent of India’s population.

Dr Reddy's post earnings media briefing on January 29 revealed that the company is planning to apply for emergency-use approval (EUA) of the Sputnik V vaccine by March, and expects to launch it in India before the end of March.

A spokesperson for Dr Reddy's told Moneycontrol that the timelines stated in the media briefing haven't changed.

If EUA is granted, Sputnik V will become the third vaccine available to the government. India has already rolled out Serum Institute of India’s Covishield and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin. The government plans to vaccinate 3 crore healthcare and frontline workers in the initial phase of the vaccination drive.

Dr Reddy’s is currently conducting Phase-3 trials on 1,500 volunteers. Sputnik V has to be given in two doses, with a gap of 21 days between each dose.

To be sure, Dr Reddy's isn't the only company that will be manufacturing and distributing Sputnik V in India. RDIF has also tied up with Hetero for 100 million doses, and has an additional marketing and distribution partnership with Mankind. In total, RDIF has set a target of 300 million doses to be produced out of India in 2021.

RDIF has similar arrangements with its partners in South Korea, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia and Turkey for production of the Sputnik V vaccine.

Initially some portion of the doses of vaccine will be supplied from Russia, before the Indian partners can scale up production, RDIF said.

The announcement by the government in the Union Budget 2021, to spend Rs 35,000 crore on vaccination also said it would be enough to vaccinate at least 50 crore people, and generated interest among investors.

But will Dr Reddy's reap the benefit?

Analysts tracking the company believe so.

"DRL (Dr Reddy's) is likely to benefit from the approval of the investigational Sputnik V vaccine. We expect an incremental revenue of $450 million and 15 percent EBITDA which translates to an NPV (net present value) of ₹20/share," said Bernstein analysts in their December report.

"Assuming similar prices and margins (Rs 200/dosages and 25 percent EBITDA margin), this could be a $70 million EBITDA opportunity for Dr Reddy’s," Citi Research said in its report.

Citi Research factors the NPV of Rs 23 per share. Net present value (NPV) is the difference between the present value of cash inflows and the present value of cash outflows over a period of time.

The vaccine windfall is expected to be a one-time opportunity, depending on the speed at which Dr Reddy's will be able to bring the vaccine to the market, analysts said.

Challenges ahead

The success of Dr Reddy's COVID-19 vaccine plans would depend on several factors.

The first round of the vaccine race in India has been won by Serum Institute of India (SII), and to a lesser extent by Bharat Biotech. While Dr Reddy's relies on contract manufacturing partners to make the COVID-19 vaccine who also get a cut, SII and Bharat Biotech make it themselves, giving them control over costs and pricing.

Another challenge for Sputnik V is pricing. RDIF has indicated that the cost of Sputnik V vaccine will be less than $10 per dose, but analysts say anything above $4-$5 per dose may not encourage the government to buy. Currently SII is offering its vaccine at Rs 200 per dose, which is less than $3, making it the cheapest procurement prices for a COVID-19 vaccine anywhere in the world.

Dr Reddy’s said it hasn't yet initiated any discussion on vaccine pricing with the government.

“We are looking at working closely with the government of India. In addition to that, we are also looking at the open market, so that we can maximise the availability of vaccines,” Deepak Sapra, Chief Executive Officer, API and Pharmaceutical Services, told the media.

The success of Dr Reddy's will hinge on the opening up of a private market. But at the moment the private market looks out of bounds, as the government has taken up the mantle to inoculate during the initial phases.

The other less-discussed challenge would be the requirement of cold chain infrastructure for Sputnik V.

The Sputnik V that's being tested in the Indian clinical trial is the solution formulation which needs to be stored at -18C. It is the lyophilized formulation, which can be stored at 2-8C, that is more convenient for Indian cold storage conditions.

Bernstein report says that in Phase I the solution formulation showed slightly higher antibody levels and it appears that this formulation is being tested in the Phase III clinical trials.

There are cost implications, too, if the solution formulation is used for rollout.

"The last mile however can be expensive compared to other vaccines that can be stored at 2-8C. Phase Change Material or PCM-based passive packaging that can maintain -20C cost up to Rs 5,000 to transport 1,000 vials compared to Rs 1,500 for a dry ice pack box that can maintain 2-8C," Bernstein report said.

The report adds that logistics is more complicated, but not unsurmountable.

"India's cold chain can handle -18C based on prior experience with polio vaccines which also require storage at -20C," the report said.