you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : May 09, 2019 08:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Will bring 1-2 big product innovations each year to Indian market: CGCEL CEO

The company has launched an LED bulb that aims to kill 85 percent bacteria in four hours

M Saraswathy @maamitalks
Mathew Job, CEO, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals
Mathew Job, CEO, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (CGCEL) that has launched an anti-bacteria LED bulb plans to launch one to two innovative products every year. In an interaction with Moneycontrol, Mathew Job, CEO, CGCEL talked about the products and way ahead. Excerpts:

Q: What is the consumer segment that you are looking to target through this new LED product?

A: Bacteria is the most common problem in Indian households. And we needed a product that was affordable for the customers. Our anti-bacteria LED bulb has its impact in different segments like homes, offices. We will try to address the home market first. However, technology has potential applications in other segments too.

Q: Will there be similar launches across the other business segments?

A: We are trying to bring more consumer relevant products to the market. This is across the customer segments. We were the first ones to bring an affordable LED bulb to the market. Similarly, in the air-cooler space, we launched a window cooler that offers 60 percent more cooling. Our anti-dust fans were also first-of-a-kind as also the fan that runs at the same speed even at low voltage.

We will look at technology like the Internet of Things (IoT) but the application has to help improve core customer experience.

Q: Do you expect your LED bulb launch to help boost its share in the revenue mix?

A: In the December quarter, more than 80 percent of our lighting revenues comes from LED and we expect the trend to continue.

Q: What are the areas of expansion?

A: There is enough to do in the existing areas. For example, we could improve our market in agriculture pumps. There are products like air coolers where we have to catch up with the top players. Even in fans, there is an opportunity for premiumisation of the segment.
First Published on May 9, 2019 08:01 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Interviews

