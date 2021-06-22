business Why you should buy term insurance and how to choose the right one With a severe second wave of Covid peak in India during April and May, the number of people between the age of 25 and 35 buying term insurance was 30% higher than in the previous three months combined, according to data from Policy Bazaar. According to industry insiders, enquiries about insurance plans have sky-rocketed even after infections subsided, perhaps on strong prospects of a third wave. If you plan to buy term insurance too, watch this video as Karunya Rao gets you a detailed checklist with step-by-step guidance before you finalize your insurance provider.