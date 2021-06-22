MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:'COLLECTIVE FORCE: India Inc. unites to tackle the second wave of COVID-19' on June 23, 11 am. Register Now!

business

Why you should buy term insurance and how to choose the right one

With a severe second wave of Covid peak in India during April and May, the number of people between the age of 25 and 35 buying term insurance was 30% higher than in the previous three months combined, according to data from Policy Bazaar. According to industry insiders, enquiries about insurance plans have sky-rocketed even after infections subsided, perhaps on strong prospects of a third wave. If you plan to buy term insurance too, watch this video as Karunya Rao gets you a detailed checklist with step-by-step guidance before you finalize your insurance provider.

LATEST VIDEOS

Watch More →

A collection of the most-viewed Moneycontrol videos.

Watch and Follow our leading shows

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.