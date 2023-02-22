Why the IT sector calls for an upgrade now

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights IT sector had huge underperformance but started outperforming in line with global markets recently Most western markets are oversold and could see technical bounce-back in 2023 and IT could follow Despite macro headwinds, performance of IT companies decent so far Composition of order changing, waning supply crunch a positive Technology spending not going away and a secular multi-year opportunity Domestic headwinds galore, IT may be a good place to hide The year 2022 was volatile yet decent for the Indian markets as the benchmark Nifty...