Why the Airbus anti-bribery probe is unprecedented

On January 31, law enforcers from the UK, France and the US, came out with coordinated releases that announced deferred prosecution agreements with Airbus as part of the largest global resolution regarding its failure to prevent bribery at the aircraft maker.

As part of the announcements, Airbus agreed to pay penalties in the three countries totaling nearly $3.9 billion. The resignation of AirAsia chief, Tony Fernandes and the arrest of former Sri Lankan Airlines CEO was collateral damage that emerging from this investigation.

Colombian carrier, Avianca is also looking at an independent internal investigation into its relationship with Airbus.

The investigation was the outcome of an unprecedented cooperation between the three countries in a cross-border investigation that looked into Airbus' sales in countries as far away as Malaysia and Ghana. The allegations pertained to the use of external consultants to bribe customers to buy Airbus' civilian and military aircraft.

Here are some of the reasons that make the probe unique:

1) Close cooperation: The agencies involved included the United Kingdom's Serious Fraud Office (SFO), Parquet National Financier (PNF) in France and the United States' Department of Justice (DoJ).

The three agencies shared evidence with each other and the SFO and the PNF set up a joint investigation team where they split the geographies under investigation.

The PNF focused on Airbus' conduct in the United Arab Emirates, China, South Korea, Nepal, India, Taiwan, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Vietnam, Japan, Turkey, Mexico, Thailand, Brazil, Kuwait and Colombia.

The SFO investigated Airbus and its subsidiaries in South Korea, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Taiwan , Ghana and Mexico.

The DoJ release indicated some of this deference to the other agencies' interests. It said, "the U.S. resolution recognizes the strength of France’s and the United Kingdom’s interests over the Company’s corruption-related conduct, as well as the compelling equities of France and the United Kingdom to vindicate their respective interests."

2) The scale: Airbus itself collected more than more than 30.5 million documents as part of an internal investigation from more than 200 custodians. And the agreements come just a little under four years after the SFO began its investigations.

They covered all of the commercial intermediaries which were engaged by one of Airbus' divisions or subsidiaries up until 2016, that is, more than 1,750 entities across the world. The joint investigation then drilled deeper on Airbus' relations with 110 red-flagged entities.

3) Common worries: Airbus, according to these investigations, flouted the UK Bribery Act, 2010, the French anti-corruption SAPIN II law and also violated the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) and the International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR) of the United States.

Though all the law enforcement agencies were worried about the impact of corruption, the US agency also had national security especially with regard to China.

“Through bribes, Airbus allowed rampant corruption to invade the U.S. system. Additionally, Airbus falsely reported information about their conduct to the U.S. government for more than five years in order to gain valuable licenses to export U.S. military technology", read the DoJ release, which quoted U.S. Attorney Jessie K Liu of the District of Columbia.

4) Serious threat: UK's SFO was clear that the DPA remains in force until 31 January 2023, and, "the SFO investigation remains active and the position in relation to individuals is being considered."

As part of the agreement, the Airbus Group will be subject to annual checks on the deployment of a refurbished compliance programme for a period of three years by the French anti-corruption agency (AFA).

5) Punitive fines and costs: The specific entity that was fined was the parent company of the group, Airbus SE, a Dutch and French domiciled company, registered in the Netherlands. The split of the monies from this coordinated global resolution is as follows:

- More than 2 billion Euros (more than approximately $2.29 billion) goes to the PNF over bribes paid to government officials and non-governmental airline executives in China and multiple other countries.

- Airbus agreed to pay approximately 990 million Euros equivalent (approximately $1.09 billion) pursuant to the SFO agreement over bribes paid in Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Indonesia and Ghana.

- The United States will get $527 million for the FCPA and ITAR violations, and an additional 50 million Euros (approximately $55 million) as part of a civil forfeiture agreement for the ITAR-related conduct.

- The U.S. Department of State’s Directorate of Defense Trade Controls (DDTC) will get $10 million in penalties.

The fines include the disgorgement of tainted profits, additional penalties due to the repeated nature of the offence, and the investigative and legal costs incurred by the agencies. The French order included a detailed logic on how the fines are proportionate to the benefits derived from wrongdoing.