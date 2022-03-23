Why Reliance Retail is betting on the women’s innerwear market

Reliance Retail Ventures, an arm of the oil-to-telecom conglomerate, recently acquired an 89 percent stake in the parent company of lingerie brand Clovia for Rs 950 crore. With the acquisition of Purple Panda Fashions, Reliance Retail now houses three lingerie brands – Clovia, Amante, and Zivame.

The lingerie or women’s innerwear market saw the emergence of several direct-to-consumer brands in the early years of the past decade, some of which have gained a significant scale. Besides Clovia, Amante, and Zivame, Pretty Secrets, Shyaway and Enamor are among the brands in the mid-premium to premium lingerie segment.

The rising number of working women and the increase in incomes of the target group, coupled with greater awareness and education around ‘wearing the right lingerie’ led to the inception of these startups. With their success, major retail companies have also realised the potential of this market.

“It is an underpenetrated segment and there is a lot of headroom for growth,” said Ankur Bisen, a senior partner at Technopak Advisors. “Consumers have become more aware of late and are willing to buy better products and hence there are opportunities in this segment across price points.”

Experts said that while there are a few brands that have succeeded in the mass segment such as Rupa Frontline and Dixcy Scott, they operate in the men’s segment, and so there is scope for growth in the women’s innerwear segment.

Reliance Retail, too, has set its sights on this rapidly growing segment and is building its play organically as well as inorganically.

Multi-billion-dollar opportunity

The market for women’s innerwear is slated to grow to $11-12 billion by 2025 about $6 billion in 2020, according to a report by RedSeer Management Consulting. The segment includes core categories – brassiere and panties – and ancillary categories – nightwear or loungewear, athleisure, swimwear and shapewear.

The RedSeer report highlights a few “breakout categories” which are likely to witness the highest growth in the years ahead. Sub-segments such as branded mid-premium lingerie, branded athleisure (includes loungewear and activewear) and branded ancillaries (includes swimwear and shapewear) are slated to witness rapid growth, as per the report.

Brands such as Zivame, Clovia and Amante operate in the branded mid-premium lingerie segment, which the report defines as “affordable yet high-quality lingerie increasingly preferred by women.”

It also said the online segment has the potential to be a $1 billion market by 2025.

Unbranded to branded

While most of this market is unorganised, consumers are rapidly upgrading to branded products. According to Bisen of Technopak, about 90 percent of the innerwear market for men and women was unorganised five years ago.

“Lingerie production was very low in India about five years ago and most of the products were imported from Sri Lanka and China. However, this has changed now and with the surge of new-age brands, companies have realised there is explicit demand in this segment,” he added.

With the consumer shift, the share of the unorganised segment has dwindled to 85 percent. Small towns will emerge as the major growth vector, experts said.

“The new brands have fared well in the last few years and they might intend to now take their products to the masses,” said Anurag Mathur, partner and leader, consumer and retail business, Strategy8, part of the PwC network.

The RedSeer report states that growing demand from smaller towns will be a major growth trigger for the women’s innerwear segment.

“Online players are primed to disrupt the fragmented markets in tier II and beyond cities by offering greater variety, quick and convenient delivery, privacy and right pricing,” it added.

