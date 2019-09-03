Why NDA govt bailed out 'private sector' IDBI Bank

The government said it would infuse Rs 4,557 crore into IDBI Bank

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday approved the infusion of Rs 4,557 crore by the government in IDBI Bank.

The capital infusion comes at a time when the lender is reeling under a giant non-performing asset (NPA) burden and amid repeated pleas by the state-run LIC, which took over the bank last year, that it alone won’t be able to infuse the money IDBI Bank needs to recover.



At a press conference, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said that a total infusion of Rs 9,300 crore would be made into IDBI, with LIC contributing 4,743 crore while the government would infuse the rest.

The government last year offloaded 51% stake in IDBI, one of the country’s worst-performing banks, to LIC.

It posted a net loss of Rs 3,800 crore last quarter while its gross NPA ratio rose 1.6 percentage points to 29.1 percent. (Its net NPA ratio improved by 2.1 percentage points to 8 percent though).

But IDBI is battling a problem on dual fronts: NPA as well as an identity crisis.

'Private sector' tag

The government’s stake sale to LIC brought its stake in IDBI Bank below the minimum mandated 51 percent for the bank to be called a public sector bank. (Since it continues to own another 46 percent in the bank, the government is still dubbed a promoter by the exchanges.)

Then, there is the matter that LIC itself is a government-owned corporation, which, however, does not wash with the Reserve Bank of India, which has labelled IDBI Bank as a private sector entity ever since the stake sale.

Adding to the confusion is the fact that the government itself does not seem fully comfortable with IDBI's private sector tag.

Private and public sector banks have different levels of regulatory oversight. For instance, public sector banks are subject to oversight by the Central Vigilance Commission. In IDBI Bank’s case, the CVC has made it clear that it will continue to have oversight on the bank.

So has the government bailed out a private sector bank?

Seen in the light of the above facts, the government’s capital infusion comes into a bank, which is a private-sector bank in letter but perhaps not in spirit.

The government was also quick to point that the exercise was a one-off.

In the press statement, the Cabinet said that IDBI Bank needed “a one-time infusion of capital to complete the exercise of dealing with its legacy book”.

"After this infusion, IDBI Bank expects to be able to subsequently raise further capital on its own and expects to come out of RBI’s Prompt Corrective Action (PCA) framework sometime next year," said the cabinet statement.

Sources told Moneycontrol that an exception was also made because IDBI Bank, till last year, was purely a public sector bank.

“It was clear that LIC alone would not be able to infuse the entire capital that was needed,” the source said.

The government has said that the capital infusion will help in completing the process of IDBI Bank’s turnaround and enable it to return to profitability and normal lending. The government also has the option of recovering its investment at an opportune time.

IDBI’s fund-raising drive

IDBI was pinning hopes on raising about Rs 1,500 crore by sale of non-core assets. The bank has received binding bids for stake sale in its mutual funds subsidiary, while the process is on for monetising investment in IDBI Federal Life Insurance.

But considering that market demand is weak, capital raising through other instruments was not an option, the source quoted above said.

LIC has infused Rs 21,600 crore while buying a 51 percent stake in IDBI Bank and had sought the government assistance in funding the bank.

An immediate sale in IDBI Federal Life would have allowed the bank to unlock capital. In May 2018, while IDBI Bank was close to a stake sale in the life insurance company this deal could not be completed due to valuation concerns. Now with LIC as the majority shareholder, the stake sale process has to begin afresh.

The insurance regulator has also only permitted LIC to hold up to 51 percent stake in IDBI Bank. Further, this is not a permanent position and the stake will have to be brought down to 15 percent by 2031.